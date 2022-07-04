Governor unhappy over preparations made by AKTU for NAAC grading
Governor Anandiben Patel has expressed displeasure over the preparation made by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow for NAAC grading and asked the varsity officials to “improve presentation by working with team spirit”.
The AKTU is preparing for the first time to get grading from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). NAAC accreditation is a performance indicator for higher educational institutes and is mandatory for applying for funds from Central agencies.
While reviewing the presentation of “self-assessment report” prepared by AKTU, the governor asked the varsity officials to make comprehensive improvement in all the seven criteria set for NAAC evaluation in the presentation.
“The presentation should be made better by working with team spirit. A committee should be formed in all the four institutions of the university for comprehensive preparation on the seven criteria of NAAC. New teachers should also be associated with the NAAC evaluation work,” the governor said.
Patel asked the university to prepare properly to obtain highest grade in NAAC evaluation.
For this, she suggested to emulate the model of top universities of the state and visit the “A+” and “A” grade universities of Punjab.
She also gave necessary suggestions for improvement in the presentation and said since AKTU is a technical education center it is expected that it would help other universities of the state in developing technical facilities.
“Such educational institutions should be developed in the state so that no student from here should go to other states for education. The students here should get world class education in the state itself,” the governor said.
In this sequence, the governor also asked the university to provide all the necessary facilities to students in hostels as well as improve alumni link.
Delhi: After sultry Monday, IMD's orange alert for heavy rains on Wednesday
Although Monday was not the hottest day this year in Delhi so far, it certainly felt that way as the humidity remained high in the national capital, which combined with temperatures settling at 36.8 degrees Celsius made the day sultry. An 'orange alert' has also been issued for Wednesday, while there is a 'yellow alert' for Tuesday.
Education officer to face action if unauthorised schools in Pune found functional
The deputy director of education (DyDE) has issued a letter dated June 24 stating that action will be taken against the education officer if any unauthorised schools are found to be functional. The education department had published a list of 51 unauthorised schools in the districts in May. Deputy director of education, Audumbar Ukirde, Pune said that the department has issued letter to all education officers. Jayashree Deshpande, president, Parents Association of Pune, said that there are two schools in Ambegaon and Sinhgad road that are running despite being declared unauthorised by the education department.
‘Do not seal community halls used for educational purposes in Pune’
The Republican Party of India has demanded that the civic administration should not take action against community halls used for social and educational activities. These community halls owned by the Pune Municipal Corporation located in slums across the city were sealed following reports of its misuse. The RPI leaders also met the municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar and demanded no water cuts on Bakri Eid that falls on July 10.
Three held by Pune police in theft case, 60 tola gold recovered
The police have arrested three in connection with a theft at a housing society in Bibwewadi and recovered 60 tola gold worth Rs 30 lakh from them on Sunday. The accused have been identified as a resident of Kondhwa, Mustafa Shakil Ansari; Junaid Rizwan Saif (29), resident of Sherkhan Chawl, Kondhwa and Haidar Kallu Shaikh (31) a resident of Vaswadi in Latur district, according to deputy commissioner of police (DCP-Zone V) Namrata Patil.
Hours before trust vote, ‘loyal’ Sena MLA walks into Shinde camp
Shiv Sena legislator Santosh Bangar, who had professed Bangar's loyalty to Uddhav Thackeray and even accompanied him to Raj Bhavan when he tendered his resignation as chief minister, jumped ship hours before the floor test in the assembly on Monday. With the first-term MLA from Kalamnuri in Hingoli voting in favour of the Eknath Shinde- Devendra Fadnavis regime, the strength of Sena in the House has come down from 16 to 15.
