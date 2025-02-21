In the Budget presented for 2025-26 on Thursday, the Uttar Pradesh government allocated substantial funds for social welfare programmes that aim to benefit the elderly, farmers, SCs, STs, OBCs, Divyangjans, and minorities. Govt commits ₹ 8,105 crore for pension to elderly, farmers

An amount of ₹8,105 crore was allocated towards the Old Age/Farmer Pension Scheme, under which lakhs of beneficiaries get ₹1,000 per month. Also, ₹550 crore was proposed to strengthen the Mukhyamantri Mass Marriage Scheme for women from weaker sections.

A sum of ₹100 crore was set aside to support the marriage of women from poor Scheduled Caste (SC) families; ₹50 crore was allocated under the marriage grant scheme for women from economically weaker families under the general category. Furthermore, ₹60 crore was allocated to assist voluntary organisations in running residential homes for the elderly and disabled.

A provision of ₹968 crore was made for Pre-Tenth and Post-Tenth Scholarship Schemes for SC students, while ₹900 crore was allocated under the same scheme for students from the general category. For students from scheduled tribe (ST) communities, ₹6 crore was earmarked. A provision of ₹2,825 crore was made for the scholarship scheme for students from backward-class communities.

Apart from this, ₹200 crore was set aside for financial assistance during the marriages of women from poor families of backward-class communities. A sum of ₹35 crore was allocated to provide computer training to the unemployed youth from backward classes.

The government allocated ₹1,424 crore for the Divyang Maintenance Grant Scheme. Additionally, ₹35 crore was earmarked for the purchase of artificial hearing aids and assistive devices for physically challenged individuals, and ₹10 crore was proposed to be spent on a grant scheme to support the medical treatment of disabled persons.

To support the early development of children with disabilities, the government has been operating ‘Bachpan Day Care Centers’ in 18 divisional districts, where children aged 3 to 7 years who are hearing-impaired, mentally challenged, or visually impaired get pre-school ready.

For the welfare and upliftment of minorities, an amount of ₹1,998 crore was allocated. To promote education among students from the minority community, a provision of ₹365 crore has been made for Pre-Tenth and Post-Tenth Scholarship Schemes, enabling them to pursue higher education and secure better career opportunities.