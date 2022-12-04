Govt docs in U.P. to oppose new service policy

Provincial Medical Services Association (PMSA) has decided to oppose the new service manual for doctors in the state.

“New service manual has blocked the scope for fresh appointment of MBBS doctors in the health department,” the PMSA office bearers on Sunday said in a press statement after a meeting of their district representatives.

“Uttar Pradesh health department will not be able to appoint new MBBS doctors, at the entry level one till 2029, if the new service rules govern the proceedings,” said Dr Amit Singh, general secretary PMSA.

“The new service policy says a doctor needs to spend four years on level one to get promotion to level two and another seven years (on level two) to get promotion to level three. In the old policy, if there was a delay in promotion (from level one to two) the cumulative period of service on level one and two was counted to promote to level three. But this is not the case in new service rules,” said Dr Singh.

“In all 4,600 doctors have not even got their seniority number. How would they get promoted without seniority number,” said Dr Singh.

Sharing statistics Dr Sachin Vaish, president PMSA said: ‘Promotion of 2037 doctors in level one, two, three, and four is proposed but pending while special assured career progress is pending for another 2514 doctors. If promotion is not done there will be no vacancy at level one. No vacancy means no appointment.” At present UP has 3,620 sanctioned posts of level one doctors and there are 5,964 doctors working on level one. If promotion is not done from level two to level three how can promotion be given to doctors on level one, they said.

“Dr Vikasendu Agrawal, vice president (headquarter) pointed that recent transfers have adversely impacted upon PG (DNB) courses running in government hospitals. This is despite the state government has been focusing upon the need for specialist doctors in the state,” the PMSA said in a press statement.

PMSA office bearers have also opposed the recent directives issued by director (administration) at the health directorate. “PMSA members who came from different districts said the director (administration) issued letter to doctors in violation of the workspace defined for the director general medical health (DGMH),” they said.