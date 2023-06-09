Govt eliminated disorder, corruption in selection process: U.P. CM

Stating that around six lakh youths had been recruited in government jobs in Uttar Pradesh so far, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said those who were selected did not need any recommendation. U.P. chief minister Yogi Adityanath giving appointment letter to a newly selected ANM at an event in Lucknow on June 9. (HT photo)

Handing over appointment letters to 7,182 Auxiliary Nursing Midwives (ANMs) selected through Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) at an event organised at Lok Bhavan, Yogi said, “We did not tolerate rigging, disorder, anarchy and corruption in any selection process in the last 6 years.”

The CM also congratulated all the selected ANMs and urged them to discharge their duties honestly, saying, “Instead of protesting, you trusted the government and after the process of selection, waited for the decision of the Supreme Court to come in your favour.”

The CM went on to say that the subordinate services selection commission has carried forward the process of selection in a completely transparent manner. “People tried to obstruct the selection process but we have attacked their unethical actions,” Yogi added.

Pointing out that national health survey data for the last six years had showed improvement, he said, “Institutional delivery has increased significantly. Success has been achieved in controlling anaemia, maternal mortality and infant mortality rates.”

“In many instances, Uttar Pradesh is outperforming the national average. These things demonstrate that the department’s efforts are yielding fruitful outcomes, he added.

The CM urged the ANM employees to work tirelessly and honestly, saying, “You have the chance to see people in your respective districts and villages and get respect by doing better work in this field. Getting appointment letters to such a large number of ANMs has become a powerful tool for promoting both “Mission Shakti” and “Mission Rozgar.”