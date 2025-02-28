Govt holding job fairs, counselling sessions for youths: U.P. labour minister

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday said it was making all efforts and holding job fairs and career counselling sessions to provide jobs to youths. It said the jobs to the youths were also being provided in foreign countries and through outsourcing of manpower in the state. Uttar Pradesh minister for labour and employment Anil Rajbhar. (HT file)

Besides providing 75000 government jobs, more than 13 lakh private sector jobs have been provided and counselling sessions about jobs have been conducted for 24 lakh youths following installation of the Yogi Adityanath-led government in 2017.

The BSP government (2007-2012) provided around 74,700 jobs while the Samajwadi Party government provided 1.39 lakh jobs between 2012 and 2017, the state government said. Minister for labour and employment Anil Rajbhar in a written reply to the question of Samajwadi Party members Rakesh Kumar Verma and Sangram Yadav informed that 41,60,825 youths have got themselves registered for jobs.

Sangram Yadav targeted the government for taking the credit of providing jobs abroad. He said on one hand, the state government was talking about efforts to make UP a trillion-dollar economy, the youths had to go abroad for jobs on the other. Rajbhar said this number has been there on the portal as those who get jobs continue with their registration as unemployed hoping for better avenues.

Replying to a question, parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Khanna said the state government has set up commissions to carry out recruitment for government jobs and counselling sessions for 24 lakh youths were carried out to let them know eligibility for various jobs.

He said the youths were going abroad for better avenues and sending money back home. He said the youths were not being compelled to go abroad for jobs. Khanna said Uttar Pradesh has become a safe and secure destination for investment. He said the state government has signed memorandums of understanding on a large scale with investors to create jobs.

‘Atal electric buses to connect cities’

Minister of state (independent charge) for transport Daya Shankar Singh, while replying to a question of Samajwadi Party member Pankaj Malik, said the state government bought 6,138 new buses in 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 to add to the UPSRTC fleet.

He said the UPSRTC had around 8,500 buses in 2023-2024. He said 3,000 new buses bought for the Mahakumbh-2025 would also be added to the UPSRTC fleet soon.

Singh said the state government would run Atal electric buses to connect cities while 1,540 routes had been identified to connect villages. Out of them, process to run buses on 401 routes had been initiated, he said while replying to another question in the house. He also said the state government was not allowing operation of buses illegally.