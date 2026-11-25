With the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections approaching, the state government is racing to appoint a regular chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), with the announcement likely soon. More than 60 applications have reportedly been received for the post. (For representation) more

More than 60 applications have reportedly been received for the post. Prominent contenders include incumbent director general-rank IPS officer Alok Singh, recently retired IAS officer Deepak Kumar and other senior serving and retired bureaucrats.

Sources said the government was keen to avoid a prolonged vacancy at the commission and expedite recruitment examinations, declare pending results and complete selection processes before the elections.

Alok Singh, a 1995-batch IPS officer, currently heads the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and also holds the additional charge of director general of the Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force (SSF).

Scheduled to retire in January 2027, he may opt for voluntary retirement (VRS) a few weeks before his scheduled retirement to take up the UPPSC assignment if selected, sources indicated. However, neither his proposed VRS nor his appointment has been officially confirmed.

Deepak Kumar is a recently retired 1990-batch IAS officer. Another contender is a woman officer currently serving as additional chief secretary, who is due to retire in June 2027.

The post fell vacant following the retirement of Sanjay Shrinet, a 1993-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, on November 21, 2026. Senior commission member Dr Ashok Kumar Verma is currently holding additional charge as acting chairman.

The personnel department had invited applications for the chairman’s post and two member positions in October, setting October 30 as the deadline.

The incoming chairman will head an institution responsible for recruiting personnel for the Provincial Civil Services (PCS), PCS-Judicial and several other state government departments. Its recruitment portfolio also includes review officers, assistant review officers, tehsildars, naib tehsildars and assistant regional transport officers.

Ensuring timely examinations, transparent selection procedures and prompt declaration of results will be among the key challenges. The 2023 RO-ARO examination controversy, which triggered protests by aspirants outside the commission’s Prayagraj headquarters over alleged irregularities, had brought examination security and transparency under scrutiny.

Shrinet, who became the commission’s 31st chairman in May 2021, brought extensive experience in revenue enforcement and financial investigations. Before joining the UPPSC, he served as special director of the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) Northern Region from 2015 to 2020.

The appointment is also significant against the backdrop of serving or retired IPS officers heading the state’s three other major recruitment institutions.

Former DG-rank IPS officer Satya Narayan Sabat heads the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC), former DGP Prashant Kumar chairs the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission, and serving DG-rank officer SB Shiradkar heads the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB). If Singh is selected, all four major recruitment bodies will be headed by serving or retired IPS officers.

Recruitment and employment generation have remained prominent themes in the Yogi Adityanath government’s political messaging. Completing major selection exercises and issuing appointment recommendations before the election notification would allow the government to demonstrate progress on its employment commitments.

The formal selection and appointment notification are awaited.