Govt’s CM Vaishwik Nagarodaya Yojana to streamline projects

As a move aimed at transforming urban development projects, the government has introduced a series of measures to ensure enhanced transparency and accountability under the Chief Minister Vaishwik Nagarodaya Yojana. (Pic for representation only)

This ambitious initiative seeks to streamline ongoing Central and State sector projects, avoiding redundancy and promoting efficiency through the integration of technology, stakeholder engagement, and robust oversight mechanisms.

To ensure accurate monitoring and documentation, the government plans to implement geo-tagging and drone mapping of projects. This technological integration will provide real-time data on project locations, progress, and quality, offering precise documentation and visual evidence accessible to all stakeholders.

Additionally, an Urban Infrastructure Directory and Database will be established. This centralized repository will facilitate easy management, tracking, and access to information on all urban infrastructure projects, significantly improving project oversight.

Through these comprehensive measures, the government aims to create a more transparent, accountable, and efficient urban development process, ultimately contributing to the sustainable growth and development of urban areas under the Chief Minister Vaishwik Nagarodaya Yojana.

Principal secretary, Urban Development, Amrit Abhijat emphasized the role of these technologies in the scheme. He said, “Geo-tagging and drone mapping will be used to collect accurate, real-time data on project locations, progress, and quality, ensuring precise documentation and visual evidence for all stakeholders. The Urban Infrastructure Directory and Database will centralize information on all projects, facilitating easy access, management, and tracking of infrastructure assets and activities. The State Urban Digital Mission (SUDM) shall be tasked with creating and maintaining the database.”

Further enhancing transparency, the government will introduce online monitoring through a dedicated mobile application. This app will enable real-time tracking of project progress, issue reporting, and updates for stakeholders directly on their mobile devices. This real-time communication tool is designed to keep all parties informed and engaged, fostering a collaborative environment.

Amrit Abhijat said, “Urban Local Body (ULB) officials will play a crucial role in the continuous monitoring of projects. Their day-to-day oversight will ensure timely interventions, adherence to project timelines, and maintenance of quality standards. To support these activities, funds from the Administrative and Other Expenses (A&OE) have been allocated specifically for monitoring purposes, ensuring that adequate resources are available for effective project management.”

Another key component of the Chief Minister Vaishwik Nagarodaya Yojana is the encouragement of citizen participation and stakeholder consultation. This approach aims to foster transparency and accountability through active involvement of the community in the project. By gathering feedback and building community trust and support, the scheme seeks to ensure that development projects meet the needs and expectations of the citizens they serve.

Additionally, the scheme includes provisions for third-party audits. These independent assessments will evaluate project progress, financial integrity, and compliance with established standards. The inclusion of third-party audits is expected to enhance the credibility and accountability of the projects, providing an added layer of oversight.