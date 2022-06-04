Ground-breaking ceremony: ODOP stalls attract number of enquiries
The ceramic pottery of Bulandshahar, the carpets of Bhadohi, leather products from Agra and Kanpur, brassware of Moradabad and glass products of Firozabad and other ODOP product stalls displayed eye-catching products manufactured in the state and attracted a number of enquiries.
The Ganesha idol of glass with golden work on it was booked by a number of people coming to see the exhibition, while other products like glass lamps and chandeliers were also booked and some of them were sold on the spot. Wooden toys of Chitrakoot were also a hit among the locals who came here to watch the exhibition.
The stall of the Apparel Export Promotion Council also got inquiries from local apparel manufacturers.
An official present at the exhibition said, “The state government is taking every step to make the ODOP scheme a grand success. It is leaving no stone unturned to augment the export of ODOP products as well as double the employment/self-employment opportunities in the next five years. The exports of the state have grown by 30% in just one year. From April 2020-2021 to March 2022, UP’s exports increased from ₹1,07,423.5 crore to ₹1,40123.5 crore, an increase of about 30%. In this, the contribution of ODOP scheme is about 72%.”
“The state government has set the target of doubling the exports in the next five years. This would not only improve the economy but will provide employment to around 50 lakh people in the state. During the first term of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, about 25 lakh people got direct and indirect employment at the local level from the ODOP scheme,” the official added.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
-
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
-
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
-
Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death
The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night. Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics