Guilty won’t be spared in Ram temple donation row: Pathak

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak on Wednesday said no one would be spared if found guilty in the Ram temple donation controversy, asserting that the ongoing inquiry would establish the facts and fix responsibility. Dy CM Brajesh Pathak (File photo)

Speaking to reporters during a visit to Deoria, Pathak said the government would act on the investigation’s findings and would not shield anyone involved. “If anyone is found guilty after the investigation, strict action will be taken. No one will be spared,” Pathak said.

The deputy CM further accused Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav of trying to derive political mileage from an issue linked to the Ayodhya temple. He said a fair probe was underway and urged political parties not to politicise the matter.

Pathak also targeted opposition parties, alleging that the SP’s politics was driven by appeasement and vote-bank considerations. He further criticised the Shiv Sena, claiming the party had lost its ideological direction because of dynastic interests.

During the programme, Pathak inaugurated a newly established private hospital and a yoga hall at Maharishi Devaraha Baba Medical College. He welcomed private sector participation in expanding medical services, particularly in smaller cities and rural areas.

“Public welfare remains our top priority. The government is committed to ensuring quality and affordable healthcare for every citizen,” he said.

Pathak also reviewed patient care arrangements and interacted with doctors and hospital management officials, stressing the need for modern facilities to meet the rising demand for healthcare services.