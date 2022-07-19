Har Ghar Tiranga: Besides govt buildings, all Lucknow houses to sport Tricolour on I-Day

Not just government and private establishments but houses and apartments in the state capital will be decked up in the Tricolour this Independence Day. The move is part of the week-long ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ celebrations, which the UP government is going to launch under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’—75 years of India’s independence.

“We are chalking out a plan to make this programme a hit. We will be roping in local bodies and local people in order to distribute flags among locals and to urge them to become a part of the I-Day celebrations,” said Suryapal Gangwar, district magistrate.

On Monday, Surya Pratap Shahi, agriculture minister and divisional in-charge of Lucknow directed the district administration to ensure that all establishments including government and private should be decked up with the national flag. He also said that the flag should remain intact from August 11 to August 17 in order to mark the week-long I-Day celebrations.

Under the drive, the UP Government will ensure that around 4.5 crore houses across the state will put up the flag. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed district officials to distribute flags by July 31 and to ensure that all establishments including government, private and the houses keep the flag intact until the week-long festivities of the I-Day. The I-Day week will start from August 11 till August 17.

Officials with the district administration said that the move will take I-Day celebrations to another level and at the same time remind people about the contributions of those who laid down their life for the country’s freedom.

“The Indian national flag is a symbol of national pride. And to further honour the flag on this auspicious occasion of 75th I-Day, the ministry of home affairs, under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav programme, has announced the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme. It hopes to inspire all Indians to hoist the national flag on their houses,” a senior administrative official said while highlighting the aim of the programme.

The official said that putting up flags at home will be a symbolic embodiment of our commitment towards nation-building and will also promote patriotism in the people. Under the programme being launched, the administration will rope in resident welfare associations (RWAs) and local corporators other than roping in heads and chiefs of the government and private institutions, to reach out to the masses in order to make the Har Ghar Tiranga programme, a big hit.