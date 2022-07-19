Har Ghar Tiranga: Besides govt buildings, all Lucknow houses to sport Tricolour on I-Day
Not just government and private establishments but houses and apartments in the state capital will be decked up in the Tricolour this Independence Day. The move is part of the week-long ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ celebrations, which the UP government is going to launch under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’—75 years of India’s independence.
“We are chalking out a plan to make this programme a hit. We will be roping in local bodies and local people in order to distribute flags among locals and to urge them to become a part of the I-Day celebrations,” said Suryapal Gangwar, district magistrate.
On Monday, Surya Pratap Shahi, agriculture minister and divisional in-charge of Lucknow directed the district administration to ensure that all establishments including government and private should be decked up with the national flag. He also said that the flag should remain intact from August 11 to August 17 in order to mark the week-long I-Day celebrations.
Under the drive, the UP Government will ensure that around 4.5 crore houses across the state will put up the flag. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed district officials to distribute flags by July 31 and to ensure that all establishments including government, private and the houses keep the flag intact until the week-long festivities of the I-Day. The I-Day week will start from August 11 till August 17.
Officials with the district administration said that the move will take I-Day celebrations to another level and at the same time remind people about the contributions of those who laid down their life for the country’s freedom.
“The Indian national flag is a symbol of national pride. And to further honour the flag on this auspicious occasion of 75th I-Day, the ministry of home affairs, under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav programme, has announced the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme. It hopes to inspire all Indians to hoist the national flag on their houses,” a senior administrative official said while highlighting the aim of the programme.
The official said that putting up flags at home will be a symbolic embodiment of our commitment towards nation-building and will also promote patriotism in the people. Under the programme being launched, the administration will rope in resident welfare associations (RWAs) and local corporators other than roping in heads and chiefs of the government and private institutions, to reach out to the masses in order to make the Har Ghar Tiranga programme, a big hit.
-
GRP officers spend 3 nights at Andheri station to nab serial bag lifter
Mumbai: Posing as passengers, a team of 15 officers from the Government Railway Police spent three consecutive nights at Andheri railway station to catch a thief, who would arrive on hThe accused, Munish Anish Mohammed (27)'sbullet bike and flee with bags of heavy-eyed passengers. The accused, Munish Anish Mohammed (27), was arrested by the GRP officials on Monday night as he picked up a bag that belonged to S Nikam, senior police inspector of Andheri GRP.
-
GRP urges state govt to extend jurisdiction to metro, monorail network
Mumbai: The Government Railway Police has requested the state government to extend its jurisdiction over to metro and monorail network in the city. The GRP has said that many criminals active on the railway lines in MMR are also active on metro and monorail lines. Presently, if any offence happens on the metro line or the monorail, the offence is registered by the jurisdictional police station within the city.
-
Filmmaker Avinash Das detained for tweeting Amit Shah’s pic with arrested IAS officer
Mumbai: The Gujarat police on Tuesday detained filmmaker Avinash Das from the city in a case related to tweeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah's old photo with IAS officer Pooja Singhal, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case. A Mumbai police officer said Das was apprehended by a team of Ahmedabad crime branch at around 1.00 pm in Madh jetty, as he got out of his house.
-
JJ Hospital steps up security to end nexus between staff and private labs
Mumbai: In a bid to end the flourishing business of doctors at Sir JJ Hospital in Byculla, who allegedly refer admitted patients to private laboratories for routine blood investigation, the dean has increased security and ordered the installation of extra CCTVs at the casualty department gate, where blood samples were found to be exchanged. Dr Pallavi Saple's then set up a three-member committee on May 26 under head of the pathology department, Dr Shubhangi Agde.
-
Senior citizen loses ₹6.7 lakh in sextortion scam
A 67-year-old man from Ghatkopar (east) has filed a police complaint alleging that he lost nearly ₹6.7 lakh to a group of people in a “sextortion” scam. The complainant, a senior citizen, has told the police that on the night of July 11, he received a WhatsApp message from an unidentified woman saying 'hi', to which he responded.
