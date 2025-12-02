Hathras: BLO dies after ‘brief illness’, DM says he was under no pressure

A booth-level officer (BLO) died after he reportedly complained of illness in Hathras district on Tuesday morning, officials said. Though his family claimed that he had been stressed for a few days, district magistrate Atul Vats said he was under no work pressure. The deceased was an assistant teacher engaged in the ongoing SIR work. (For representation)

The DM and superintendent of police Chiranjeev Nath Sinha, who visited the house of the deceased -- Kamal Kant Sharma, 45 -- to console the bereaved family, assured them of all possible help.

According to officials, Sharma collapsed at his house on Tuesday morning and died on the way to hospital.

Sharma, an assistant teacher at a school in Nawali Lalpur village under Sikandra Rao tehsil of Hathras, was engaged as a BLO for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Family members claimed that he had been tense for the past few days. While preparing to go out for work on Tuesday, he fell to the ground and was rushed to a hospital in Aligarh, but died on the way, they added.

Terming the BLO’s death “unfortunate and tragic”, DM Vats said: “Sharma’s work as a BLO was good and there was no work pressure that could have caused his death. We received information at around 10:45 am on Tuesday. Prima facie, Kamal Kant Sharma died of some illness. He was being taken to hospital when he passed away.”

“All those working for the district administration are family, and we are aggrieved by the demise of a family member. Sharma is survived by his wife, four children and mother. We have all decided to contribute a day’s salary to the bereaved family,” the DM said.

“Three of the four children are school students, and we have decided to fund their education to whatever level they wish to study. Their dreams for higher education will not be shattered for want of funds,” he added.

Pointing out that Sharma’s wife is an Intermediate pass, Vats said she would be provided a suitable job.