Hazardous kite strings: How a once harmless pastime has acquired a lethal edge

Once a symbol of celebration during Jamghat and other festivals, kite flying has now become a deadly hazard on the city streets due to the growing use of the banned razor-sharp nylon or plastic kite strings coated with crushed glass, iron particles and strong adhesive, all of which give it a knife-like sharpness capable of slitting the throat of pedestrians and two-wheeler riders within seconds and also posing a threat to key Metro and power infrastructure. Kite stringmakers at work in Lucknow. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

Preferred to the more expensive traditional cotton string, the cheaper nylon or plastic string becomes lethal when it is stretched across streets or ‘tangled’ at neck level.

The competitive practice of ‘tangling’ gives the pastime a lethal edge as rooftop participants attempt to cut the kites of others, often prioritising victory over safety.

In a bid to gain an advantage, many kite flyers have abandoned traditional cotton threads in favour of plastic and other synthetic strings.

The plastic-based thread is manufactured in cities such as Ahmedabad and Bengaluru and sold openly through online platforms, kite flyers and traders say.

“Despite its name, Chinese manjha is not imported. Most of the people buy it online,” a kite-seller in Lucknow’s Hussainganj said on condition of anonymity.

Cotton string, even when sharpened using natural materials such as stones and rice paste, snaps easily under pressure. Plastic string, however, does not break—making it especially dangerous once it comes loose.

Battu Mian, a kite string-maker near Lucknow’s City Station with over 54 years of experience, said accidents were unheard of when cotton thread was the norm.

“My manjha has never injured anyone because it is made of cotton,” he said.

“People call it Chinese manjha, but it is made in India. Those who use plastic manjha should be strictly punished and fined heavily.”

A spindle of traditional cotton string costs between ₹2,500 and ₹3,500, while the banned plastic string is available online for as little as ₹250 to ₹600 per spindle —making it easily accessible despite legal restrictions.

The Lucknow Kites Association has taken a firm stand against the use of plastic string. Its president Amarnath Kaul said the association enforces a lifetime ban on any member found using it.

“We fly kites for sport and enjoyment, not to endanger lives,” Kaul said. “Our 3,000 registered kite flyers strictly follow the rules. Those using banned manjha must face legal consequences.”

Although authorities have repeatedly banned the manufacture, sale and use of Chinese manjha, enforcement remains weak, particularly in online marketplaces and local supply chains. Residents are now calling for stronger policing, tighter monitoring of e-commerce platforms and large-scale awareness campaigns to tackle this menace.

Some are advising to cover the neck to protect themselves from the kite string threat.

In a press note on Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation MD Sushil Kumar said, “Chinese metallic manjha damages 25000 volts overhead line between Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport Metro station (CCAP) and Munshipulia Metro station (MSPA). Around four such incidents were reported last year.”

As for the effect on power infrastructure, Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration chief engineer Ravi Agarwal said, “We have to cover our Chowk substation with a net to protect it from kites, which were causing frequent power cuts once they fell on transformers. Despite taking all the care, kites keep on entangling with high tension wire, causing prolonged power cuts. More than 100 such incidents occur in a year.”

Lucknow district magistrate Vishakh G said that orders of the chief minister on “Chinese manjha” would be followed strictly.

“I have ordered the authorities concerned and the police to act strictly against anyone selling or using the Chinese manjha,” he said.