Hazratganj PS relocation: FIR filed years after 18 seized vehicles disappeared

An FIR was registered on Wednesday night after an investigation confirmed that 18 seized vehicles had gone missing during relocation of the old Hazratganj police station from its previous site at the multi-level parking to its current location at Valmiki Marg nearly 15 years ago.

The case was registered based on the DCP’s investigation report, following a complaint lodged by a head constable. The development comes six years after an 2018 inventory check revealed 18 vehicles in a damaged condition, while 18 others were untraceable.

The 2018 inventory check was done nine years after the Hazratganj police station was to be relocated from the multi-level parking to Valmiki Marg in 2009. At that time, 36 registered and unclaimed four-wheelers were sent to village Kachanpur Matiyari police station in Chinhat by the then-inspector of Hazratganj, the complaint said.

Following the discovery that the vehicles were missing, DCP Central, Raveena Tyagi conducted an investigation recently, resulting in the FIR being registered.

The remaining seized vehicles at Matiyari Malkhana (storehouse) Kanchanpur Chinhat were found in a poor condition, with number plates and chassis numbers erased. Vehicles were chaotically stacked, with some buried in drains, making identification nearly impossible.

The investigation revealed negligence in vehicle maintenance, with both Hazratganj security personnel and Chinhat police storehouse in-charges failing to maintain proper surveillance over the years, leading to the disappearance of 18 vehicles.