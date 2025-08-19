HC asks LDA to survey encroachments on army firing range land in city

: The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has directed the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) and the Board concerned to conduct a survey to ascertain the alleged encroachments within the precincts of the Army firing range in Lucknow’s Arjunganj area as notified in 1977 (as extended from time to time). The court asked the authorities how the encroachments were made in spite of the request of the defence for not allowing the same. The court directed to list the case in the first week of September 2025 only for the purposes of considering as to what decision is taken by the state regarding extension of the notification. (For representation only)

“We would consider fixing of accountability as far as it may be possible. The authority and the Board as also the State Government would be better advised to take up these matters with promptness and seriousness required and assist the Court properly on the next date,” the high court said.

A division bench comprising Justice Rajan Roy and Justice Manjive Shukla passed the order on August 12 on a public interest litigation filed by Brigadier Tirbani Prashad in 2011, raising the issue of alleged encroachments on the army’s firing range land in the city.“In spite of land having been earmarked for the firing range under Section 2 of the Maneouvres Field Firing and Artillery Practice Act, 1938 as informed by Dhruv Mathur, Amicus, the said land has been encroached upon by outsiders and the state authorities, including Lucknow Development Authority, have turned a blind eye to such encroachment and a deaf ear to the requests of the army personnel to intervene and not to allow such encroachments with the result that defence forces are not able to use the firing range for long range firing and their exercise is restricted to short range firing,” the high court observed.

The court further said, “However, we find that Lucknow Development Authority is not a party in these proceedings which are in public interest. At this stage, Sri S.B. Pandey, learned Senior Counsel and D.G.S.I. for the Union of India has placed before us a letter written by the Housing Commissioner, U.P. Awas Evam Vikas Parishad dated 03.06.2025 addressed to the Principal Secretary, Housing and Planning, Government of U.P. and the General Officer Commanding MUPSA Headquarter, Lucknow from which it appears that the said Board is also a necessary party in these proceedings.”

The court directed, “Let the office implead U.P. Awas Evam Vikas Parishad through its Commissioner as also the Housing Commissioner and also Lucknow Development Authority through its Vice-Chairman as an opposite party.”

It was also informed that the notification for the firing range would be expiring in September, 2025. Counsel for the Union of India said that there is a request for extension of the notification for the purposes of firing range. “Let opposite party no.1 (State of UP) take an early but considered decision in the matter and bring it on record. Ms Isha Mittal, learned Addl. C.S.C. shall communicate our order to the State for compliance,” the court ordered.

