HC bench demand: Agra lawyers abstain from work

Agra Lawyers here abstained from court work on Thursday to press their demand for a high court bench in Agra. Earlier, the lawyers had given a call to boycott work to seek implementation of Jaswant Singh Commission recommendations which had favoured Agra as a suitable location for a high court bench in western Uttar Pradesh.

“We had given a call to abstain from court working in support of demand for a high court bench. This is part of a series of events planned to raise the demand before Lok Sabha elections. Lawyers in Agra stood in support and working was hampered in courts on Thursday,” said Arun Solanki, convenor, Action Committee for High Court Bench Establishment in Agra.

“We will arrange a meeting soon and invite gram pradhans, block pramukhs and Zila Panchayat members to reach out in the rural belt for making it a broad-based agitation,” he said .

However, there was not much support from Aligarh although lawyers there were called upon to back the demand and abstain from working on Thursday.

“We had support in other districts and will continue to convince lawyers of nearby districts to join the Agra lawyers,” said Solanki.

To recall, lawyers in Agra have decided to revive their long-pending demand for a high court bench in the district . A meeting was called in the civil court earlier and elected representatives were invited to express their stand on the issue of high court bench in Agra. However, elected representatives, all from the BJP, had not shown much interest in attending the meet.

“On the recommendation of the then government at the centre, a judicial commission was constituted, known as Jaswant Singh Commission, in the 1980s . The Commission, headed by Justice Jaswant Singh, presented its detailed report and favoured Agra as a suitable location for a high court bench,” said Solanki.