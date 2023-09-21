The Lucknow bench of Allahabad high court has directed the state government and the municipal corporation to remove all encroachments from monuments and submit an affidavit regarding the steps taken to remove them. The court also ordered to streamline the civic condition and protect the monuments as well. HC directs govt, civic body to remove encroachments from monuments (Pic for representation)

Hearing a PIL filed by petitioner and heritage enthusiast, Syed Mohammad Haider Rizvi, the division bench of justice Om Prakash Shukla and justice Attau Rahman Masoodi on Tuesday issued this directive. Haider said he filed the PIL for removal of encroachments from in and around the monuments and for proper conservation of the monuments, the court has directed the state government and the municipal corporation to do the needful and file an affidavit.

“This far-reaching order will prove to be a boon in conserving our monumental heritage by removing encroachments,” petitioner said. The case has been listed for next hearing on October 16.