HC grants relief to ex-MLA Irfan Solanki in extortion case

The Allahabad high court on Monday stayed criminal proceedings pending against former Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki in a criminal case of extortion and cheating pending in the court of the chief judicial magistrate (CJM), Kanpur Nagar. The court fixed November 17, 2025 for further hearing (Sourced)

After hearing the parties concerned, the court fixed November 17, 2025 for further hearing and stayed the further proceedings before the CJM, Kanpur Nagar till that date.

Justice Sameer Jain passed the order on a petition filed by Solanki challenging the chargesheet as well as trial court proceedings, including the summoning order dated November 15, 2022 passed by the Kanpur Nagar CJM.

A criminal case was registered in 2022 under Section 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt) and various other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Jajmau police station of Kanpur Nagar.

An FIR was lodged on February 6, 2022 against Irfan Solanki and co-accused Rizwan Solanki, alleging that the accused persons wanted to take possession of the land of some poor persons and an objection was made by the informant.

Thereafter, they threatened the informant and demanded ₹10 lakh and 10% as the so-called “MLA tax” from the informant, Akeel Ahmad, it was alleged.

Appearing on behalf of the applicant, his counsel submitted that Solanki is innocent and he has been falsely implicated in this case. At the time of the incident, Irfan Solanki was a member of legislative assembly (MLA) and he has been targeted due to political enmity, the counsel said.