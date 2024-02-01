 HC junks petition challenging refusal of registration of FIR against dy CM Maurya - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow / HC junks petition challenging refusal of registration of FIR against dy CM Maurya

HC junks petition challenging refusal of registration of FIR against dy CM Maurya

ByJItendra Sarin
Feb 02, 2024 05:40 AM IST

Justice Samit Gopal dismissed the delay condonation application filed alongwith criminal revision petition by one Diwakar Nath Tripathi, requesting the court to set aside an order passed by the ACJM on September 4, 2021 by which the ACJM had refused registration of an FIR against deputy CM Maurya.

PRAYAGRAJ: The Allahabad high court has refused to entertain a criminal revision challenging the order of ACJM, Prayagraj dated September 4, 2021, which dismissed an application seeking registration of criminal case against deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya for using fake educational certificates in election affidavit and also for obtaining a petrol pump.

The ACJM order was challenged before the high court after a delay of 327 days. (Pic for representation)
The ACJM order was challenged before the high court after a delay of 327 days. (Pic for representation)

The court dismissed the delay application filed by the revisionist seeking condonation of delay in filing of the revision and requesting the court to hear the revision petition on merit.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Justice Samit Gopal dismissed the delay condonation application filed alongwith criminal revision petition by one Diwakar Nath Tripathi, requesting the court to set aside an order passed by the ACJM on September 4, 2021 by which the ACJM had refused registration of an FIR against deputy CM Maurya.

The ACJM order was challenged before the high court after a delay of 327 days.

The ACJM, Prayagraj had said that prima facie, no cognizable offence appeared to have been committed. Hence, the application was rejected as it was found to be baseless.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On