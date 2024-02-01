HC junks petition challenging refusal of registration of FIR against dy CM Maurya

PRAYAGRAJ: The Allahabad high court has refused to entertain a criminal revision challenging the order of ACJM, Prayagraj dated September 4, 2021, which dismissed an application seeking registration of criminal case against deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya for using fake educational certificates in election affidavit and also for obtaining a petrol pump. The ACJM order was challenged before the high court after a delay of 327 days. (Pic for representation)

The court dismissed the delay application filed by the revisionist seeking condonation of delay in filing of the revision and requesting the court to hear the revision petition on merit.

Justice Samit Gopal dismissed the delay condonation application filed alongwith criminal revision petition by one Diwakar Nath Tripathi, requesting the court to set aside an order passed by the ACJM on September 4, 2021 by which the ACJM had refused registration of an FIR against deputy CM Maurya.

The ACJM order was challenged before the high court after a delay of 327 days.

The ACJM, Prayagraj had said that prima facie, no cognizable offence appeared to have been committed. Hence, the application was rejected as it was found to be baseless.