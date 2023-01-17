HC reserves judgment on Abbas Ansari’s plea

PRAYAGRAJ: The Allahabad high court on Tuesday reserved its judgment on a petition filed by Mau Sadar MLA Abbas Ansari, who is the son of jailed mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, seeking quashing of criminal proceedings in connection with the hisab-kitab remark case.

The bench of justice Dinesh Kumar Singh reserved the verdict on Tuesday after hearing arguments of counsels for Abbas Ansari and also of the state government.

The present case against MLA Abbas Ansari pertains to an alleged statement made by him, threatening government officials with payback at a public rally in Mau district in March 2022 during Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

Abbas Ansari, who contested and won the UP assembly polls as a candidate of the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP)-Samajwadi Party alliance, had allegedly said in a public rally that after forming the government in the state, no government official would be transferred for the first six months, as he had a score to settle with them (pahle hisab kitab hoga).

In connection with his alleged remark against the government officials, a first information report (FIR) was lodged against him under Sections 171F [Punishment for undue influence or personation at an election] and 506 [Punishment for criminal intimidation] of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 1860.

Subsequently, after investigation, a charge sheet was filed against Abbas Ansari. In the present petition, he had requested the court to quash the charge sheet filed against him.