HC reserves verdict in Sambhal Jama Masjid dispute case

The Allahabad high court on Tuesday reserved its verdict in the ongoing dispute between Jama Masjid and Harihar Mandir in Sambhal district. Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal reserved the order after hearing arguments from the masjid committee, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), and plaintiff Hari Shanker Jain.

The case was being heard on a revision petition filed by the masjid committee challenging a Sambhal civil court’s order that had directed the ASI to conduct a survey of the Jama Masjid, located in Mohalla Kot Purvi, through an advocate commissioner.

Earlier on May 5, the ASI submitted its survey report in a pen drive before the high court, while a hard copy of its counter-affidavit was handed over to the counsel for the masjid committee during the hearing. A counter-affidavit from the state government was also shared with the petitioner’s legal team.

The high court had previously stayed proceedings in the original suit pending before the Sambhal district court, where the Hindu plaintiffs are seeking a declaration affirming their right to access what they identify as Shri Harihar Temple, allegedly situated at the same site as Jama Masjid. The stay will remain in effect until the high court delivers its judgment.

According to the petition, the civil suit was filed on the afternoon of November 19, 2024. On the same day, the local judge appointed an advocate commissioner to carry out a preliminary survey of the mosque premises. The survey was conducted first on November 19 and again on November 24. The civil court had asked for the survey report to be submitted by November 29.

Following the filing of the suit and the order for an immediate survey, tensions escalated in the area. Violent clashes broke out between locals and law enforcement during the survey process, resulting in four deaths and multiple injuries, including those to police personnel.

The legal action was initiated by Hari Shanker Jain and seven others, who approached the civil judge (senior division) in Sambhal with the claim that the Jama Masjid, also referred to as Shahi Idgah, was constructed after the demolition of an ancient temple during the reign of Mughal emperor Babur in 1526.

The current civil revision petition before the high court was filed following a Supreme Court order, challenging the maintainability of the suit before the Sambhal district court and seeking a stay on related proceedings.