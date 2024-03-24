HC striking down Madrasa Act: Stakeholders to approach CM Yogi

Lucknow Minister of state for minority affairs Danish Azad will soon meet chief minister Yogi Adityanath to discuss the recent developments following the Lucknow bench of Allahabad high court’s declaration of the Madrasa Act as unconstitutional. This decision, pronounced by a division bench comprising justices Vivek Chaudhary and Subhash Vidyarthi came in response to a petition filed by Anshuman Singh Rathore. The fate of madrasa education in Uttar Pradesh remains uncertain, with legal and administrative actions expected to shape its future trajectory. (Pic for representation)

Expressing confidence in the chief minister’s support for minorities, Danish Azad said, “ I will highlight all the aspects of the court decision and I am sure action would likely be taken regarding the issue. The BJP government under Yogi Adityanath’s leadership has always stood for the welfare of madrasa students and teachers.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

However, as ministers and chairman of UP Madrasa Education Board await further decisions from the government, the fate of madrasa education in Uttar Pradesh remains uncertain, with legal and administrative actions expected to shape its future trajectory.

Chairman of the UP Madrasa Education Board, Iftikhar Ali Javed said, “My phone has not stopped ringing since morning and despite the Roza ( fast) I am answering all the calls from the community members to apprise them of the present status of madrasas in the state. I am trying to meet the minister for minority affairs Om Prakash Rajbhar and have sought time to discuss the implications of the high court verdict.”

He also said he would request the chief minister’s personal intervention in the matter. Javed highlighted the ongoing evaluation of the 86-page judgement by their legal team, with plans to appeal to the superior court upon receiving approval from the state government.

Addressing concerns within the community, Javed said, “ After the Madrasa Act was deemed unconstitutional by the high court bench, the closure of madrasas is not imminent. The curt has only termed the Madrasa At as unconstitutional,not the madrasas. Even if the Madrasa Board is dissolved, the state bard could oversee these institutions, ensuring continuity in education. There are many more ways of protecting the education of madrasas in the state.”

The uncertainty surrounding the future of madrasas has left over 10,000 staff and teachers, along with 2 lakh students, awaiting government action. Currently, there are 16,500 recognized and 560 aided madrasas, receiving an annual aid of ₹900 crores, in addition to 8,500 unrecognized madrasas.