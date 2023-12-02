HC to U.P. govt: Take serious note of cow slaughter cases

Prayagraj: Looking at the seriousness of cow slaughtering cases in Uttar Pradesh, the Allahabad high court on Saturday directed the state government to look into the matter seriously. The court also directed the police commissioner to submit a progress report mentioning therein as to how many cases had been registered at different police stations of the commissionerate of Prayagraj district. (Pic for representation)

Besides, the court also directed the police commissioner to submit a progress report mentioning therein as to how many cases had been registered at different police stations of the commissionerate of Prayagraj district, in how many cases investigation was going on and in how many cases charge sheet had been submitted and final report filed.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

On Saturday, as per the direction of the court, police commissioner , Prayagraj Ramit Sharma appeared before the court and filed affidavit giving details regarding the steps taken to check cow slaughter cases.

The court took the affidavit on record but expressed dissatisfaction over the efforts made by the police authorities. However, on a request made on behalf of the state counsel, the court granted further time of two weeks for filing of a better affidavit.

With this, the court exempted the personal appearance of commissioner of police, Prayagraj for the next date.

While hearing an anticipatory bail application filed by one Saif Ali Khan, who is accused of cow slaughter, justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav directed to put up this case on December 18 for the next hearing.

On an earlier date, while taking a serious note of cow slaughter cases in the state despite a law against it, the court in its order dated November 17 had further directed the police commissioner of Prayagraj to appear before it on the next date along with details of all the cases registered in connection with cow slaughter since 2019.