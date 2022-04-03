Healing through mantras: Session to be held in Lucknow today
Aiming to spread knowledge about Divya Chikitsa Mantras that use sound and vibrations to bring about the desired effect and changes in the human body, the Dhyan Foundation is organising sessions for the people in Lucknow.
The public session on Sunday, at the Jahangiriabad Palace, Hazratganj, begins at 4 pm. Those wishing to experience the Divya Chikitsa Mantras may join the session.
“Mantras are an ancient science that heal and awaken us. When done in the correct manner, the sound and vibrations from mantras bring about the desired effect,” said Dr Prasann Prabhakar, of the Dhyan Foundation, while addressing newspersons on Saturday.
A cardiologist by qualification, Dr Prabhakar, who is a senior disciple of Ashwini Guruji, said, “The correct practice of Yog and Hawan not only bring inner peace, eliminate illness from the body but also make a connection with the divine.”
“Yog is a sadhana and not a business and that is why Yog and Hawan should be accompanied by service towards mankind and animals. Taking care of animals, who may not be able to express their hunger, is significant. At Dhyan Foundation, we feed 7,000 animals across India with the help of volunteer members,” he said.
Dr Prabhakar and Shivan Chanana will be sharing deeper and hidden aspects of mantras during the sessions.
Torn pages of ‘gutka’ found in Ludhiana street
Ludhiana: Tension gripped in Sundar Nagar area of Ludhiana after torn pages of “gutka sahib” (holy book) were found scattered in the streets on Saturday afternoon. The police initiated the probe after reaching the spot. Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 1) Parminder Singh Heer said a resident noticed the pages of “gutka sahib” in the afternoon and informed the police. The police scanned the CCTVs footage installed near the spot but found nothing.
Missing ‘saroops’: HC reinstates 3 SGPC staffers, says rules not followed in sacking them
In a setback to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, the Punjab and Haryana high court has ordered reinstatement of three gurdwara body employees who were dismissed in 2020 over their alleged involvement in a case of 328 missing “saroops” of Guru Granth Sahib. The HC said the SGPC did not follow rules while dismissing then assistant secretary Gurbachan Singh, clerk Baaz Singh and helper Dalbir Singh.
MNNIT’s Verma takes additional charge as IIIT-A director
Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology, director, Prof RS Verma, took additional charge as director, Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad (IIIT-A), on Saturday. In pursuance of the Union ministry of Education order, dated February14, 2022, IIIT-A director Prof P Nagabhushan handed over charge to Verma in a brief ceremony at IIIT-A's Jhalwa campus. Verma will be the IIIT-Allahabad director till a regular incumbent takes over, IIIT-A officials said.
Drug trafficker sentenced to 14 years in prison by Bahraich court
A Nepal-based drug trafficker, Dinesh Yadav, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau nearly five years ago, was sentenced to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment by a local court in Bahraich district, on Saturday, senior NCB officials said. Yadav, a resident of Banke, Nepal, was arrested from a bus at Rupaidiha, Bahraich, on the India-Nepal border and 4 kg of Nepali Charas was recovered from his possession on March 27, 2017.
Punjab’s tax collection hits all-time high at ₹24,772 crore in last fiscal
Patiala: Despite the coronavirus pandemic and tax cut on petroleum products, Punjab reported its highest tax collection in last fiscal. In 2021-22, Punjab collected ₹24,772 crore various taxes, including value-added tax (VAT), goods and services tax, central sales tax and Punjab state development tax (PSDT), a jump of 30% from 2020-21, when the state got a revenue of ₹18,977 crore.
