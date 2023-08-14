Home / Cities / Lucknow News / ‘Organ donation can prevent 10% of liver failure deaths’

‘Organ donation can prevent 10% of liver failure deaths’

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Aug 14, 2023 12:43 AM IST

An expert said about 5,00,000 people suffered heart failures annually in India, but only about 10-15 heart transplants were being performed every year.

Health experts stressed the need for more organ donations and stated that aware families and relatives can help save hundreds of lives.

World Organ Donation Day will be observed on Sunday (For representation)
World Organ Donation Day will be observed on Sunday (For representation)

Prof R Harsvardhan, joint director of the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO), said, citing a study, about 5,00,000 people suffered heart failures annually in India, but only about 10-15 heart transplants were being performed every year.

“This year 18 persons were declared brain-dead at PGI (Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences) trauma centre, but none of their families opted for organ donation,” Harsvardhan, who’s also the head of the hospital administration at PGI, said.

Health experts spoke to HT on the issue on the eve of World Organ Donation Day.

“There is a wide gap between patients who need organ transplantations and organs that are available. An estimated two-lakh patients die of liver failure annually in India, about 10 or 15 per cent of whom could have been saved. About 25-30,000 liver transplantations are needed to be done in India but only about 1,500 such surgeries are performed annually,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, the secretary general of Association of International Doctors in Lucknow.

“Family members of brain-dead patients are informed about organ donation and a medical team meets them for counselling. But the final call must be taken by the family,” said Prof Samir Misra, a senior faculty at the King George’s Medical University (KGMU).

World Organ Donation Day will be observed on Sunday. An awareness programme and a pledge drive for organ and tissue donations have been organised by SOTTO.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 14, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out