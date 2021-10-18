Heavy rain across Uttar Pradesh; more likely, says weatherman

Lucknow: Several districts across Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, recorded heavy flash rain accompanied by strong winds on Sunday afternoon. The adverse weather was caused by western disturbances and cyclonic circulations, officials of the meteorological department said.

Similar weather conditions would prevail across Uttar Pradesh on Monday, leading to more rain, the Indian Metrological Department (IMD) warned on Sunday.

In Lucknow, heavy rain started after 3:30 pm and continued for two hours. The rain was accompanied by strong winds exceeding 40 kmph. Consequently, trees were uprooted and electricity supply disrupted in several areas. Low-lying area of the city also reported water -logging that led to traffic congestion.

“The state recorded an average of 4mm rainfall on Sunday due to low pressure zone caused by western disturbance and lower cyclonic circulations,” said state MeT director JP Gupta. “Similar weather conditions will prevail across Uttar Pradesh till Monday evening,” he added.

Very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is likely over west Uttar Pradesh in Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Badaun, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly and Sambhal on Monday. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Lakhimpur Kheri, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Mainpuri, Bijnor, Amroha, Hardoi, Aligarh, Mathura, Agra, Etawah and Auraiya.