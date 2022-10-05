Heavy rain in Lucknow puts paid Ravan Dahan plans, dampens festive spirit

Vijay Dashami/Dusshera turned sour for most Puja Pandal and Ramlila organisers in the state capital and other parts of the state due to heavy rain since early morning on Wednesday. While the rain spoiled all idol-immersion plans, it also flooded the premises of various Ravan Dahan sites which was scheduled for later in the evening.

Though at most places Ravan effigy was safe as it was kept inside, but continuous rain filled the grounds with water forcing organisers to either cancel the programme or to tone down the celebrations many notches.

“Ravan has not been erected and is safe and inside. It will be burnt next Sunday as rainfall is expected in a few days. Rain has spoiled all the plans as some of the scenes of Ramlila were incomplete. Without completing them we can’t burn Ravan,” said Haresh Upadhay of Mahanagar Ramlila, Lucknow.

“We are finishing the Ramila inside the auditorium, and only a small number of people will attend the programme. A small Ravan, Kumbhkarna, and Meghnath are being rebuilt just to finish the rituals,” he added.

“It is impossible to burn the effigy in the rain and thus the programme has been cancelled. Even if we plan it for another day, we won’t be able to notify people, so we cancelled it. We have also rescheduled the idol immersion to Friday,” said Sunil Srivastava, organiser of Sahara State, Jankipuram Ramlila.

“The effigies were built at a cost of Rs50-60,000 and the money given in advance to the makers will be lost,” he added.

Aditya Dwivedi of Aishbagh Ramlila Committee, one of the biggest in the city said the Ravana effigy was kept inside a big hall and is safe. “If the rain stops for half-an-hour we can take out the effigy and burn it,” said Dwivedi during the day. Later, it was confirmed that the effigy would, in fact, be burnt at around 8:30 pm.