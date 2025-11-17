Heritage in motion: Vintage beauties vroom through Lucknow streets

There was a display of heritage, history and culture on wheels at a vintage car rally held on Sunday. The bright, sunny day provided the perfect backdrop for the vintage beauties as they cruised through city streets. Vintage cars in full glory during a rally on Sunday. (Mushtaq Ali/HT)

Organised by the Vintage Car and Motorcycle Club of Lucknow, the rally was flagged off by IAS officer Sanjay Prasad. The vehicles passed through various parts of the city before assembling at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan. The vintage machines of a bygone era showcased their grace in true Awadhi style. Participants also carried placards to promote traffic awareness and safe road behaviour.

Among the participating vehicles were an Austin 7 (1927) owned by A P Maheshwari, a Willys MB (1945) owned by Digvijay Singh, a Ford GPW (1943) owned by Ibrahim Alam, a Hillman Minx (1950) owned by Vivek Nigam of Kanpur, a Morris Minor (1951) owned by Nitin Kohli, a Chevrolet Belair (1953) owned by Akshay Singh, a Plymouth (1954) owned by Sandeep Das, and a Chevrolet Belair (1959) owned by Shrey. The oldest vehicle was a Baby Austin (1926) owned by Amit Gujral. Around 20 motorcycles from the bygone era also took part.

The rally began from Ranjan Service Station and passed through Hazratganj, Shaheed Smarak, Bara Imambara, MG Marg and Lohia Path before reaching Indira Gandhi Pratishthan.

“Vintage cars not only carry us through the rich heritage and the intricacies of transitional facets across various timelines and geographies, but also focus on the charm of slow life and regal ways of living.

All have a story to tell. Don’t sit idle, be minimalist and take pride in yourself are the key drivers of these cars akin to the vectors that have kept senior citizens like us going,” said former DG, CRPF, AP Maheshwari, the owner of Baby Austin (1923 Model).

“Our Baby Austin has completed a century and is still moving on. It is not merely about driving a vintage car. In fact, we carry our heritage, history, and culture on wheels,” he added.

Corporate professional MA Khan shared his passion, noting the challenges of sourcing parts and mechanics. “Many times, we have to import them from across the world. But once you ride it, it’s worth it,” he said.

Another vintage car enthusiast remarked, “It’s such a treat to see these classics on the road. The passion with which they maintain their vehicles is commendable. Every car has a history and a story behind it, which I love hearing from the proud owners. I wish this community grows.”

Mementos were distributed by Abid Kahdri, chief general manager, North Central Zone, Hindustan Petroleum. Vintage Car Club secretary Sandeep Das thanked the sponsors and participants for their support.