Hindi rules the hearts

Writers, publishers and actors in the state capital and elsewhere are glad about Hindi gaining popularity and giving their work in this field recognition. A few years back it was dubbed as losing steam but celebrities turning into poets and authors and efforts by the government agencies have changed the scenario. Hindi books’ sale on rise

“Hindi as a language has been gaining prominence across the globe. There is no denial that after the pandemic we have seen Hindi readership growing manifold. And this has happened because the print quality as well as content has gone many notches up. It has directly impacted readership,” says Amod Maheshwari CEO of Rajkamal Prakashan.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

He adds, “To take Hindi books to each household in India and abroad, we came up with an idea where once an order is placed from other countries, we get it printed there and deliver in a week’s time to the doorstep.”

The publication is coming up with a Kitab Utsav to be held in Lucknow for the first time. That will have all Hindi authors, poets including the new age to the seasoned ones.

Bureaucrat and author Rakesh Verma has already penned three books in Hindi and is working on the next. “All my books Rag Bihari, Vote Ki Chot and Troll Puran are in Hindi based on contemporary topics. I deliberately chose to deviate from English to vernacular language, so my thoughts can reach wider audience in the Hindi belt. There is a challenge as commercially English books get more recognition and shelves. We need to push Hindi a bit more though of late things have surely improved,” he says.

‘My source of existence’

The Delhi Crime actor-poet Rajesh Tailang says, “For me every day is a Hindi Diwas. The language has been my source of existence, be it my schooling, teaching, theatre or acting and now, including my books, I owe it all to this beautiful language. My poetry collection titled Chand Pe Chai again is all about poems and couplets in Hindi. Hindi literature is not only vast, but the storytelling and content is simply amazing and has been a matter of pride for each and every Indian for ages now.

Actor-poet Rajesh Tailang

‘So much love’

Actor-writer Paritosh Tripathi has penned two bestselling poem books Man Patang Dil Door and Chai Se Mohabbat. As of now he is working on a fictional biography. “The love I get for my writing and poems is enormous. During poetry, book reading and literary sessions I have realised that people connect so much with my writing. It’s surely a blessing! Recently Pankaj (Tripathi, actor) bhaiya recited my poem Baap and it got so much love. So, happy to see Hindi flourishing and shining.”

Actor-writer Paritosh Tripathi

‘Scenario much better’

Dastango and writer Himanshu Bajpai, recipient of Sahitya Academy Yuva Puraskar and recently Hari Krishna Trivedi Yuva Puraskar, already had seven reprints of his successful book Kissa Kissa Lucknowuaa. “My second book which will be fiction set in Lucknow. I am very happy with the Hindi scenario and if I compare it with the scene years back, it is way much-much better now. There are readers, listeners, buyers, recognition and platforms for Hindi writers which is an encouraging sign,” says Bajpai.