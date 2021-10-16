Hi-tech mechanized system helping to keep Prayagraj clean

The Prayagraj Nagar Nigam (PNN) in collaboration with a private firm has deployed state-of-the-art hi-tech machines to help clean the city better.

“The hi-tech machines are being used in cleaning parks, community toilets and other open areas around the city. The cleaning is done using high pressure washing, foam cleaning, splash-free cleaning, high pressure cleaning of choked pipes and drains along with cleaning of drains using an Italian machine Dulevo, which is a patented technology,” said chief executive officer (CEO) of Lions Services Ltd Sunil Singh that has been roped in by the PNN to carry out the work.

He added that the machine cleaning will not only save time, but also manpower.

“Through the powerful rotary jet machine, stains in toilets and other places will be removed with ease. In addition to this, the garbage from houses will be collected separately as dry and wet waste. To implement this properly, citizens are also being made aware of the way and the importance of segregating the waste,” he added.

Singh further said, “Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, many projects are being run under the Smart City initiative in the state. The cleanliness drive is being run with full force by the PNN and now with the use of hi-tech machines by Lions Services Ltd, the cleanliness campaign will get a boost.”

An official of PNN said already many public toilets are been cleaned using these machines and soon all the toilets of the city would be brought under the purview of mechanized cleaning.

“Through this project, toilets are being extensively cleaned through well-equipped technology-based vehicles on a daily basis, due to which a radical change is being reflected in the sanitary condition of these toilets in a very short span of time. Subsequently, there is a continuous and significant increase in the number of citizens using these toilets, which is a progressive change in the direction of ending open defecation,” the official claimed.

He said the competent executing agencies have been selected through a transparent tender process.

“These agencies use mobile vehicles equipped with modern equipment on the basis of 15 toilets per vehicle. In addition to this, skilled and professional sanitation workers have been deputed, who carry out detailed cleaning of all the community toilets with the help of modern equipment available with the vehicles,” he added.