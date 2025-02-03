Home Cooked food festival at Sanakada Lucknow Fest: When foodies asked for more!

The long queue at Noor Khan’s Lal Mirch Keema stall speaks volumes about the taste and popularity of her home-cooked food. She, along with others, were the stars at the Home Cooked food festival held at Salempur Estate as a part of the ongoing Sanatkada Lucknow Festival on Sunday. Noor Khan with Lal Mirch Keema and the long queue at the home-cooked food festival at Salempur Estate (Deep Saxena/HT)

Khan had prepared her signature delicacy with 12kg mutton keema, 7kg red big chilly and other ingredients. “It took me two days to prepare all the food. People started over an hour in advance, and I felt sad when everything got over,” she says.

Mutton Yakhni Pulao by Farzana Shabab was sold out in minutes(Deep Saxena/HT)

Farzana Shabab got Mutton Yakhni Pulao that got sold in minutes. “This is very different from the biryani that is often prepared at Awadhi homes. It’s cooked in Mutton yakhni (stock) and potli masale,” she says.

Shamim Khan’ Galawati Kebabs, Anjum Hasan’s Gosht Ki Nihari and Murg Kofte, Iram Rizvi’s Raan Musallam, Naaz Raza’s Murg Angara and more delicacies prepared in Awadhi kitchen were some of the highlights. Bundelkhandi, Punjabi, Marwari, Lucknowi and Awadhi Thali were loved by the vegetarians, while for those with a sweet tooth, the draw were Shahi Tukra, Sharife Ki Kheer, Kali Gajar Ka Halwa and Phirni.

Since the festival is ongoing, patrons can savour Raheem’s Kulche Nihari, Tunday Kababi, Rajasthan delicacies, chaat, street foods and home-cooked food at the same venue.