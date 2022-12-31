Home dept starts preparations for G20 meets in Uttar Pradesh

The state home department has started preparations for security arrangements for the G20 conferences to be held in different cities of Uttar Pradesh from February to August 2023. A several layers security will be made for the dignitaries of 20 countries in collaboration with the central and state governments’ security agencies.

In a high-level review meeting held on Wednesday (December 28), chief minister Yogi Adityanath had directed the state home department to make arrangements according to the standard of security of foreign visitors in coordination with all police wings. The state government officers should take guidance from the central government for better surveillance and intelligence inputs, he said.

According to the CM’s instructions, a three-level security committee will be constituted regarding the G-20 conferences, said a state government officer. “The first committee will be the UP Police security coordination committee, the second airport security and protocol coordination committee and the third will be district level security committee. IG (law and order) has been made the nodal officer of the three committees,” he said.

“The state police have been directed to make arrangements according to the security standards of the President, the Prime Minister and heads of foreign countries. Apart from this, instructions have also been given to prepare a foolproof blueprint regarding the security of the Union ministers, ministers of state, delegates as well as for the movement of the family members of the delegates,” he added.

“Instructions have been given to prepare a complete blueprint for security arrangements in hotels, routes of movements as well as check-in points of dignitaries,” he said. Apart from the nodal security officer (IG law and order), the UP police security coordination committee will also include intelligence, security and anti-terrorist squad units, cyber-crime units and fire safety units’ officers.

“The airport security and protocol coordination committee will also include Bureau of Immigration, Central Excise, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), Central Industrial Security Force, Airports Authority of India and the officers of the protocol department of U.P. A district level security committee will be constituted with inter-departmental coordination,” he said.

The chief minister has also directed the officers to prepare a blueprint regarding security at eight different levels. The officers have been directed to prepare a plan for advance security liaison, airport protocol and security coordination, motorcade parking and route mapping, traffic arrangement, staff and security personal verification, food security, media coverage and movement of the medical task force, the state government officer said.

Under the advance security liaison, the officers have been directed to hold meetings with ministry of external affairs, nodal ministry and central security agency to prepare guidelines with better coordination. The airport protocol and security coordination committee has been instructed to prepare a plan regarding G-20 visa stamping for the families and security officers coming from abroad, their liaison officers, screening of the baggage, weapon and telecommunication equipment of the dignitaries and their staff, he said.