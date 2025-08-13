Search
Wed, Aug 13, 2025
Home guard found to be booked in 6 cases at police station where he served for 22 years

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Aug 13, 2025 07:10 am IST

Since his suspension a month ago, Nirankar Ram is not engaged in any kind of duty, the police clarified, after a section of social media reported that he was working

VARANASI A home guard posted at Mubarakpur police station in Azamgarh for over two decades has been found facing eight serious criminal cases, including charges under the NDPS Act, Pocso Act, rape and theft, police said on Tuesday.

In 2003, the first case was registered against him under the NDPS Act for allegedly possessing a large quantity of diazepam tablets and ‘intoxicated laddoos’. (Pic for representation)
Nirankar Ram, a native of Azamgarh’s Damodarpur village, was appointed to the home guards department in 2001 and allegedly embarked on a crime spree soon after. He was found to have been booked in six cases at the very police station where he had been serving for the past 22 years, an officer said.

According to the police, six cases related to alleged smuggling of marijuana were registered against Nirankar Ram. In 2003, the first case was registered against him under the NDPS Act for allegedly possessing a large quantity of diazepam tablets and ‘intoxicated laddoos’. Between 2003 and 2017, he was booked in eight cases, including theft and sexual assault.

Since his suspension a month ago, Nirankar Ram is not engaged in any kind of duty, the police clarified, after a section of social media reported that he was on the job.

“There’s a news from a social media platform in which it has been said that home guard Nirankar Ram, a resident of Damodarpur in Azamgarh, is posted at Mubarakpur police station and is doing duty there,” said SP (city) Madhuban Singh.

“Many cases are registered against him. Earlier, information was received about this home guard’s activities, after which a detailed report was sent by the Mubarakpur police station to the home guard commandant. Based on that, the commandant suspended the home guard. For the last one month, Nirankar Ram is not on any kind of duty. Further action is being taken against him,” he added. Inputs from PTI

