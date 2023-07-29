Lucknow: Think twice before buying plots along Outer Ring Road

With homebuyers falling prey to misleading advertisements offering plots at lucrative rates alongside the Outer Ring Road that also covers Kisan Path in the state capital, the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has started issuing sealing and demolition notices to illegal structures on both sides. Work on the 104-km Outer Ring Road in Lucknow will cross six state highways and five national highways. (FILE PHOTO )

According to NHAI guidelines, the sale of agricultural land within 90 metres of both sides of the Outer Ring Road and all national highways is prohibited as the space is required for future road expansion.

The LDA swung into action after the divisional commissioner took serious note of the issue. According to the LDA authorities, notices are being issued by all seven zonal officers.

“The development authority has identified 70 illegal plotting alongside the Outer Ring Road. Notices have been issued to all of them and soon all illegal constructions will be demolished,” said LDA vice-chairman Indra Mani Tripathi.

“In this regard, we (have) also written a letter to NHAI,” he added.

District magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar, in March this year, had cautioned homebuyers against purchasing plots alongside the Outer Ring Road.

“Verify authenticity of the project before buying a plot, flat, shop, or a row-house. Do not hesitate to ask for the layout and approved map passed by the development authority from the seller,” Gangwar had said

Also, check U.P. RERA registration of the project, he had added.

Devansh Trivedi, zonal officer, LDA, too said, “The development authority has issued sealing and demolition notices to illegal constructions on both sides of the Ring Road.”

All illegal constructions alongside the Kisan Path will be demolished, according to the development authority.

“This is a pre-emptive measure to ensure availability of land in future if expansion of the Ring Road is planned,” Trivedi said.

“There is no prohibition on farming. Even farmers can construct their huts. But no permanent construction can come up on land within 90 metres of both sides of the Kisan Path,” Trivedi added.

WHY BUILDERS PREFER OUTER RING ROAD

The 104-km Outer Ring Road in the state capital is coming up at a cost of ₹5500 crore. It will cross six state highways and five national highways as it enters and leaves Lucknow.

Vehicles will be able to move freely around the state capital from one end to another.

The construction work of the Outer Ring Road started in 2016 and was expected to finish in 2021. But due to Covid and other factors, the project got delayed. Now, it is expected to be completed in March 2024.

Demand for open spaces in an emerging metro like Lucknow has altered homebuyers’ preferences.

In the past two to three years, the demand for residential plots alongside the Outer Ring Road, including those near Faizabad Road, Shaheed Path, and Kisan Path, has increased by almost 40% , say civic experts.

The connectivity to Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport is one of the reasons for plotting around the Outer Ring Road which also connects Sultanpur road to Faizabad road, Faizabad Road to Sitapur road and Sitapur road to Kanpur Road and Kanpur Road to Sultanpur Road.

ILLEGAL CONSTRUCTIONS

Around 121 residential societies, 50 row housing societies, and 1,600 apartment complexes are illegal in Lucknow, say LDA officials.

A list of such societies selling plots, flats and houses is available on the development authority’s website. The authority has identified them by conducting a survey.

Out of these, 21 illegal group housing societies have already been demolished.

NO POWER CONNECTION TO ILLEGAL STRUCTURES

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) will send a letter to the LESA asking it not to issue electricity connection to buildings, commercial complexes and shops that have been identified as illegal.

All zonal officers are preparing a list of illegal constructions identified in their respective areas. This list will be forwarded to the LESA asking not to issue power supply connection to them.

