Honour your commitments in relationships: Governor to students

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Thursday said there was nothing wrong with students having girlfriends, but stressed that they must honour their commitments if they chose to enter a relationship. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel (Sourced)

Speaking at the seventh convocation of Maharishi University of Information Technology, Lucknow, Patel also advised students to rely on their own intelligence, discretion and creativity rather than becoming overly dependent on Artificial Intelligence (AI). She urged them to use their knowledge for the welfare of society and the country, and not to mislead people.

Congratulating degree recipients and award winners, she said respecting parents, maintaining a positive outlook and using knowledge in the national interest were central to the purpose of education.

Recalling her tenure as women and child welfare minister, Patel said decisions were taken to provide financial assistance to widows and empower women through property and housing schemes.

The governor also visited the student project exhibition and appreciated innovations.

Patel said state universities had adopted five villages each to work on education, sanitation and nutrition, covering around 200 villages. She added that 19 state universities had secured A+ and A++ grades from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

Higher education minister Yogendra Upadhyay, university chancellor Ajay Prakash Srivastava and vice-chancellor Prof B P Singh were present.