How UP IAS Association AGM, Civil Service Week ‘vanished’ from the calendar. Will it make a comeback?

Way back in 2013, the Uttar Pradesh IAS Association had passed a resolution promising to hold the Annual General Meeting (AGM) and the Civil Service Week every year but it has not been able to conduct either of these two events since 2019 for a variety of reasons. The resolution of January 19, 2013 had come after a five-year stretch from 2007 to 2012 when the twin programmes could not be organised. Between 2007 and 2012 also, the twin programmes could not be organised (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

Following the resolution, the AGM and the Civil Service Week were held in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and in 2019. The resolution was passed to serve as a reminder to the association’s members to ensure that such a situation (failure to hold civil service week) did not arise again.

However, the AGM and the Civil Service Week also could not be held in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19. In 2022, the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections was the reason for the programme not being organised that year. Since then too, there has been no AGM or Civil Service Week.

Now, as the state government contemplates a move to hold a senior administrative officers’ conference early next month, hopes are high again that the event may provide an opportunity for an interaction among junior and senior officers though a question mark hangs on whether the association will be able to hold the much-awaited AGM and the Civil Service Week.

Apparently summing up the situation 13 years ago, the then senior Indian Administrative Service officer GB Patnaik had observed “Indian Administrative Service (IAS) has become a vanishing cream”

He had made the comment at the AGM of the Uttar Pradesh IAS Association at the Civil Service Institute here on January 19, 2013.

Though he had made this comment in a lighter vein, his observation reflected the “changing” perception about the service from a “steel frame” to the “vanishing cream”.

Asked to comment about his 2013 observations on Friday, Patnaik said his concern was about ‘vanishing ideals’ among a section of the officers of the service.

Most officers present at the meeting then had shared Patnaik’s concern.

Anil Swaroop, who came all the way from New Delhi to attend the AGM, had said, “We need to evolve measures to improve the image of the service- many officers are doing a good job- we should learn to appreciate such work instead of indulging in leg pulling.”

Much water has flowed down the Gomti since then. Those aware of the development said the association apparently has not been able to hold the events for lack of government nod or support.

The association’s events (in the past) generally coincided with the senior administrative officers’ conference that provided an opportunity even to the junior officers to share their experiences and points on administrative issues with the state’s chief minister, who used to be the chief guest on the occasion. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had addressed the senior administrative officers’ conference held during the week in 2019.

“We are working out a programme to hold the senior administrative officers conference early in February 2026. Various batches of officers, particularly those of junior officers, are not even aware of any such tradition. There may not be any Civil Service Week organised this year. The senior administrative officers conference, however, may be organised in a manner that provides an opportunity for interaction among the officers of various batches,” those aware of the developments said.

A senior officer of the state government said there was no proposal as yet to hold the Civil Service Week. The officer said he would share the details if the programme to hold the senior administrative officers’ conference is finalised.