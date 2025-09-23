Hundreds of girls assume govt officials’ roles for a day

Hundreds of girl students from government schools assumed administrative responsibilities in several state government offices for a day on Tuesday. Director general of School education Monica Rani greets a government school student at her office on Tuesday (Sourced)

The initiative was a part of the ongoing Mission Shakti campaign launched on September 20. Girls from primary, upper primary, composite schools, and KGBVs took on important roles at the development block, tehsil, district, and division levels.

Kumari Lucky Singh, a Class 7 student of Upper Primary School, 35th PAC Battalion, Metropolitan Zone 3, assumed the duties of director general.

Meanwhile, Kumari Naina, a Class 8 student of UPS Ghulam Hussain Purva, Zone 2, Nagar, assumed the duties of director of education, Basic Education. Class 7 student Kumari Nancy held the position of senior specialist, Quality Education; Class 8 student Kumari Anushka became the director of SCERT; Class 8 student Ikra Sharif became the deputy director of Primary Education; Class 7 student Kumari Roshni from UPS Kharagpur held the position of deputy director of Education/Senior Specialist, Girls’ Education Unit; Class 8 students Nandini Fatima Bano, a differently-abled student from Composite School, Matiyari, assumed the position of additional state project director.

The office scene resembled a live classroom. The girls reviewed files, and passed instructions like officers. Lucky Singh said, “I want to become an IAS officer in the future. My dream is to create concrete plans for the upliftment of girls and see them as empowered citizens of the country.”

More than 55,000 girls became one-day officers and held positions such as panchayat secretary, village head, head teacher, warden, basic education officer, block education officer, block development officer, SDM, CDO, DM, etc.

Director general of School Education Monica Rani said, “This Mission Shakti 5.0 event not only served as a medium to instil leadership skills and self-confidence in girls, but also sent the message that when given the opportunity, daughters are capable of shouldering even the most demanding responsibilities.”