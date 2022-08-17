I-Day violence in Bangla Bazar: Two police outpost in-charges suspended for negligence

The in-charges of two police outposts were suspended on Wednesday for negligence in the incident of stone-pelting and violence reported from Bangla Bazar, under the Ashiana police station limits in Lucknow, during Tiranga Yatra on August 15.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP), central, Aparna Rajat Kaushik said that two sub-inspectors Rishikesh Rai and Ranjeet Pathak, who are in-charges of Bangla Bazar and Qila police outposts, have been suspended after finding their negligence in the preliminary enquiry of the incident. She said two local groups clashed during the Tiranga Yatra on August 15.

She said four people including one Dilip Kr Pathak (27), Rohit Singh aka Bachcha (24), Anchal Sonkar (23) and Babadeen (27) have been arrested in the matter so far. She said the four were part of the groups that clashed during the Tiranga Yatra. She said the two groups indulged in brick-batting and vandalised a shop and two vehicles during the incident in which one person was injured in the clash and admitted to a hospital. She said further raids are on in search of other people involved in the incident.

Doctor arrested for firing from flat

A private doctor Saurabh Dixit was arrested on Wednesday for firing several rounds from his licenced revolver from the balcony of his flat on the sixth floor of Silver Line Apartments under the BBD police station limits on Tuesday night. Police said the arrest was made on the complaint of other residents of the apartments.

The police said Dixit is a resident of Etawah and runs a private clinic in Lucknow.

Inspector in-charge of BBD police station Atul Singh said the police have seized the revolver and initiated the process for cancellation of his arms licence for violating its norms. He said the doctor has been booked under sections of celebratory firing and causing panic with his act.