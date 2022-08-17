I-Day violence in Bangla Bazar: Two police outpost in-charges suspended for negligence
The in-charges of two police outposts were suspended on Wednesday for negligence in the incident of stone-pelting and violence reported from Bangla Bazar, under the Ashiana police station limits in Lucknow, during Tiranga Yatra on August 15.
Deputy commissioner of police (DCP), central, Aparna Rajat Kaushik said that two sub-inspectors Rishikesh Rai and Ranjeet Pathak, who are in-charges of Bangla Bazar and Qila police outposts, have been suspended after finding their negligence in the preliminary enquiry of the incident. She said two local groups clashed during the Tiranga Yatra on August 15.
She said four people including one Dilip Kr Pathak (27), Rohit Singh aka Bachcha (24), Anchal Sonkar (23) and Babadeen (27) have been arrested in the matter so far. She said the four were part of the groups that clashed during the Tiranga Yatra. She said the two groups indulged in brick-batting and vandalised a shop and two vehicles during the incident in which one person was injured in the clash and admitted to a hospital. She said further raids are on in search of other people involved in the incident.
Doctor arrested for firing from flat
A private doctor Saurabh Dixit was arrested on Wednesday for firing several rounds from his licenced revolver from the balcony of his flat on the sixth floor of Silver Line Apartments under the BBD police station limits on Tuesday night. Police said the arrest was made on the complaint of other residents of the apartments.
The police said Dixit is a resident of Etawah and runs a private clinic in Lucknow.
Inspector in-charge of BBD police station Atul Singh said the police have seized the revolver and initiated the process for cancellation of his arms licence for violating its norms. He said the doctor has been booked under sections of celebratory firing and causing panic with his act.
Light rainfall likely in Pune city till August 20
Parts of Pune city reported light rainfall on Wednesday. Shivajinagar reported 0.6 mm rainfall and Chinchwad reported 0.5 mm rainfall, while all other stations namely, Lohegaon, Pashan, Lavale and Magarpatta reported zero rainfall, as per the India Meteorological Department. Isolated heavy rainfall with a yellow alert is issued for ghat regions around Pune on August 18. Pune city is likely to witness light rainfall till August 20, said officials.
Students prefer ITI courses over traditional degree courses this year
In view of increasing demand from various industries and the high possibility of jobs and self-employment, nearly 3.08 lakh students have applied for admission to the two-year Industrial Training Institute diploma courses for this academic year. Out of the 3.08 lakh students, 53 students have got 100% marks while 354 students have got more than 90% marks in the Class 10 board examination.
Maharashtra: Applications outnumber seats for engineering courses this year
Dr Abhay Wagh, director, Technical Education Maharashtra, said, “We have got good response from students for our engineering admissions as there are more applications than the available seats. The admission process is underway now and once it is over, we are hopeful that all the seats across the state will be filled up.” As many as 42,465 students have registered themselves for admissions to around 66,000 engineering diploma seats available in the state.
Regional authorisation committee at Sassoon to hold third meeting on August 18
Far two cases of kidney transplants have been approved by the regional authorisation committee at Sassoon General Hospital. On August 18, the committee at Sassoon will meet for the third time since its formation on June 15 this year and will be discussing one case which had discrepancies in documentation and two more cases for transplant. The previous committee was dissolved in April this year after the Ruby Hall Clinic kidney transplant malpractice case.
Pune, district report maximum wastage of Corbevax vaccine
Pune district has reported Corbevax vaccine wastage highest at 13.8 per cent, Covaxin at 5.15 per cent and Covishield 2.51 per cent. The wastage of Covaxin within Pune Municipal Corporation limits is 18.22 per cent, Corbevax 19.04 per cent and Covishield 1.95 per cent. Far, Corbevax was administered to the 12-18 age group. Dr Suryakant Deokar, immunisation officer, PMC, said the vaccine wastage for Corbevax and Covaxin are higher in the civic limits.
