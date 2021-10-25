Home / Cities / Lucknow News / IIT Kanpur announces 10 scholarships for JEE Advanced top 100 rankers
Updated on Oct 25, 2021 10:55 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow

Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, (IITK) on Monday announced a special scholarship programme for students who are placed within top 100 All India ranking (AIR) of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021.

In a tweet, director, IITK, Prof Abhay Karandikar said, “IIT Kanpur is delighted to announce the ‘Bright Minds Scholarships’ programme. These are ten prestigious and highly sought-after academic scholarships for students within the top 100 AIR in JEE Advanced 2021.”

“The scholarships would be awarded to the selected students who have been admitted for BTech/BS programme for the 2021-22 academic year. The scholarship will ensure that not a single meritorious student should have their education limited due to financial constraints. Each of the eligible students would be entitled to an annual scholarship of 3 lakh, which would cover their expenses during the UG programme,” he said.

“With unique benefits, scholarships are a visible and coveted form of prestige available to the students during their formal education and attach a certain level of distinction and recognition to their career. We hope that the scholarships will attract the best of students,” he added.

“An undergraduate student at IITK typically spends 12 lakh through 4-year BTech /BS programme. A student scholarship provides a meaningful way to extend support towards the cost of education that includes tuition fees, boarding and lodging, books and supplies, health insurance, transport etc,” IITK director said.

About the scholarship

*Scholarship winners will get entire waiver of their courses including hostel, books and miscellaneous expenses

*Scholarship is supported by alumni and other donors

*First-of-its-kind initiative towards encouraging and rewarding academic excellence

