IIT Kanpur B.Tech final-year student found dead

A final-year B.Tech student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur was found dead in his hostel room here on Wednesday, police said. This is the second suspected case of student suicide at the institute this year. (For representation)

The student, aged 22 years, was from Mahendragarh in Haryana and was pursuing a degree in electrical engineering. He was residing in room number 123 of hostel number 1.

The discovery was made late Wednesday noon after a foul smell was reported, and a reddish fluid was seen seeping from under the door of the room.

Security personnel found the body, which was decomposing, hanging from the ceiling, officials added.

“Prima facie, the body appears to be two days old. The student was last seen alive on September 28,” said Kalyanpur assistant commissioner of police Ranjit Kumar.

The police have sent the body for post-mortem and are awaiting the arrival of the student’s family from Haryana for further investigation into the circumstances leading to his death.

In an official statement, IIT Kanpur expressed grief and said the youngster was a promising student and a member of the athletic team.

The statement added that the reasons for the incident “remain uncertain” and that the institute was cooperating with the police.

This incident marked the second case of a student allegedly dying by suicide at IIT Kanpur this year. In February, a PhD scholar took his own life. Since 2023, this is the fifth such case involving an IIT Kanpur student.

The previous case had triggered allegations of harassment against the scholar’s PhD guide. The institute had sealed the lab and suspended the guide, with an FIR eventually being registered against an assistant professor following a court order.