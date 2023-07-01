IIT-K convocation on July 3, Narayana Murthy to be chief guest

LUCKNOW The 56th convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology- Kanpur (IIT-K) will be held on July 3 (Monday). Founder and chairman emeritus, Infosys, NR Narayana Murthy, a distinguished alumnus of the intitute, will grace the occasion as chief guest this year. He did his M Tech from IIT-K in 1969. The convocation ceremony will be presided over by Radhakrishnan K Koppillil, chairperson, board of governors (BoG), IIT Kanpur. (File Photo)

This year, 2,127 students will be awarded degrees, out of which, 236 are from PhD.

The Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa), the highest honorary academic degree granted by IIT-Kanpur to honour exemplary achievements by outstanding individuals, will be awarded to three distinguished personalities - MC Mary Kom (Indian amateur boxer and politician), Dr Devi Prasad Shetty (chairperson and founder, Narayana Health) and Natarajan Chandrasekaran (chairperson, Tata Sons).

