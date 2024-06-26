The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT-K) will host its 57th convocation ceremony on June 29 and celebrate the academic success of its graduating students in the presence of the president of Oregon State University, (OSU), USA, Prof Jayathi Y. Murthy, an IITK alumna, who would be the chief guest. IIT-Kanpur to host 57th convocation ceremony on June 29 (Pic for representation)

Dr. K Radhakrishnan, chairperson, board of governors (BoG), IIT-K and prof Manindra Agrawal, director, IIT-K will preside over the convocation ceremony for 2,332 students who are graduating this year.

The ceremony will be held in two sessions to ensure participation of all students in their moment of glory.

The first session would be in the main auditorium of IIT-K, with a capacity of 1250, to award the high achievers.

In the second session, degrees will be conferred by individual departments to the students across the different lecture halls led by the chairperson, senate post-graduate committee (SPGC) and the chairperson, senate under-graduate committee (SUGC).

The graduating students would include 226 PhD recipients, 457 M Tech recipients and 842 B Tech recipients. The ceremony will also see 165 students from MSc (2-year), 36 from MBA, 12 from M Tech-PhD (joint degree), 1 from MDes (joint degree), 17 from MDes, 77 from MS (by research), 40 from PGPEX-VLFM, 26 from double major, 89 from dual degree, 14 from MS-PD (MS part of the dual degree), 125 from BS, and 205 from the eMasters degree programs. “This diverse group of graduates is representative of IITK’s broad academic offerings in line with its commitment to fostering a multidisciplinary academic environment,” an IIT-K official said.

The ceremony will witness continuation of IIT-K administration’s dress code recommendation with male students wearing a cream-colored kurta paired with white pyjamas and female students in a cream-colored kurta with white churidar or leggings along with formal footwear.

Prof Jayathi Y. Murthy, the chief guest completed her bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from IIT-K and was honoured as a distinguished alumna in 2012. She was appointed as OSU’s 16th president in 2022, becoming the first woman of colour to lead the university. Professor Murthy is a renowned leader in engineering education and is known for her focus on diversity, equity and inclusion.