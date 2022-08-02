Illegal auto stand operator bludgeons auto driver to death

In a dispute over an illegal auto stand, a 26-year-old auto driver, Subash Chandra Pal, was battered to death by a group of miscreants operating an illegal auto stand , in Uthratiya locality, under the PGI police station limits of Lucknow, on Sunday night.

Police said an FIR under Indian Penal Code section 304 for causing death by negligence not amounting to culpable homicide has been lodged against an illegal stand operator and his aides in this connection. The police said that so far, no arrests have been made and raids are on in search of people involved in the crime.

However, the victim’s family members accused the police of registering an FIR under minor IPC sections instead of slapping charges of murder. They alleged that some local police personnel were giving patronage to the illegal stand operator. The illegal stand has been operated from the turn near Shaheed Path underpass on Rae Bareli road for the past many years.

According to reports, Ravi Pratap Pal, a resident of Loni Katra, Barabanki, said that he along with his brother, Subash Chandra Pal, stayed in Duda colony in Longakheda, Kharika locality of Telibagh on rent. He said the victim used to drive an auto to earn livelihood but one illegal auto stand operator often used to create problems for his brother. He said that the illegal stand operator used to demand money to run his auto and his brother had confronted him for it.

Pal informed the police that the illegal operator and his aides attacked his brother near Uthartiya marker when he was returning late on Sunday night. He said the assailants attacked his brother with bricks in which he suffered severe head injuries. He said his brother kept lying on the road for some time and the police rushed him to Lok Bandhu Hospital when some locals informed them about the incident. He said his brother succumbed to injuries during treatment.