Illegal auto stand operator bludgeons auto driver to death
In a dispute over an illegal auto stand, a 26-year-old auto driver, Subash Chandra Pal, was battered to death by a group of miscreants operating an illegal auto stand , in Uthratiya locality, under the PGI police station limits of Lucknow, on Sunday night.
Police said an FIR under Indian Penal Code section 304 for causing death by negligence not amounting to culpable homicide has been lodged against an illegal stand operator and his aides in this connection. The police said that so far, no arrests have been made and raids are on in search of people involved in the crime.
However, the victim’s family members accused the police of registering an FIR under minor IPC sections instead of slapping charges of murder. They alleged that some local police personnel were giving patronage to the illegal stand operator. The illegal stand has been operated from the turn near Shaheed Path underpass on Rae Bareli road for the past many years.
According to reports, Ravi Pratap Pal, a resident of Loni Katra, Barabanki, said that he along with his brother, Subash Chandra Pal, stayed in Duda colony in Longakheda, Kharika locality of Telibagh on rent. He said the victim used to drive an auto to earn livelihood but one illegal auto stand operator often used to create problems for his brother. He said that the illegal stand operator used to demand money to run his auto and his brother had confronted him for it.
Pal informed the police that the illegal operator and his aides attacked his brother near Uthartiya marker when he was returning late on Sunday night. He said the assailants attacked his brother with bricks in which he suffered severe head injuries. He said his brother kept lying on the road for some time and the police rushed him to Lok Bandhu Hospital when some locals informed them about the incident. He said his brother succumbed to injuries during treatment.
-
Uddhav’s show of support for Sanjay Raut
Mumbai: Shiv Sena head and former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray visited Rajya Sabha parliamentarian Sanjay Raut's residence on Monday in a strident expression of his support for his party spokesperson, even as the Enforcement Directorate produced Raut before the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court which granted the agency custody till August 4. “A Shiv Sainik is fearless and speaks what he does not approve of,” Thackeray said.
-
Fortunes of hundreds of middle-income families is linked to Raut’s case
Mumbai: In Mumbai's Goregaon, better known for its film studios, a 47-acre plot, Siddharth Nagar, or Patra Chawl, seems like a location stuck in a time warp. The plot with overgrown weeds is pock-marked with long-abandoned construction equipment and shells of incomplete buildings. These are structures that by now should have been home to hundreds of middle-income families.
-
Mother-son duo run over by BEST bus at Sion
A Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport bus allegedly ran over a mother-son duo at Sion Koliwada chowk on Monday afternoon. According to police, a resident of Antop Hill, 27, Savitri Deepak Varun, had brought her seven-year-old-son Dhanveer to Sion hospital as Her husband Deepak had been suffering from cold, fever and cough for the last two days. After his medical check-up, the mother and son were headed back home.
-
Gang member auctioned stolen mobiles from city to bidders in Nepal, Bangladesh
Mumbai: One of the arrested gang members, dealing in stolen mobiles, was part of 43 WhatsApp groups, where hthe accused, 32-year-old Ashfaq Ahmed Abdul Ajij Shaikhauctioned the handsets to resellers from Nepal and Bangladesh after changing the IMEI numbers, reveals a probe. He was living in the Shivaji Nagar area for the past four years and working as an Urdu teacher at a Madrasa at Kurla.
-
Thieves drill hole in wall from a school next door, loot jewellery store in Pune
Thieves looted a jewellery shop in Pune's Kondhwa area by drilling a hole in the common wall between a school, and the shop, said officials. The incident took place between 8:30 pm on July 30 and 10:00 am on July 31. Gold, silver ornaments of worth ₹311,400 were stolen from New Khemande Jewellers, Undri chowk Kondhwa. Owner of New Khemande Jewellers, Malamsingh Rathod filed a complaint. The thieves took advantage of this.
