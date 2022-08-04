Illegal constructions razed on Lucknow-Kanpur highway
LUCKNOW The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), in co-ordination with the Banthra police on Thursday, carried out a drive to remove encroachments and demolish illegal constructions on the Lucknow-Kanpur highway. This was part of a road widening process to streamline traffic on this stretch, after the state government issued orders in this regard.
The footpath and service lane alongside Lucknow-Kanpur road was freed of encroachments. Around 1-km-long stretch was freed of encroachments while illegal extensions of various shops were demolished using a crane. A similar drive will be carried out on Friday too, and people having shops and complexes had been informed about it in advance, said a police official.
On Wednesday, shopkeepers had started removing encroachments done by them in apprehension of demolition action when officials announced removal of encroachments.
A high-level meeting under the chairmanship of additional chief secretary (ACS), home, Awanish Awasthi was held at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow on Monday, during which officiating DGP DS Chauhan and other senior officials of NHAI and other departments were present. The officials discussed the plan to streamline traffic on three national highways connecting Lucknow to Kanpur, Barabanki and Sitapur.
The officials insisted on chalking out a plan to ensure that no heavy vehicles remain parked near roadside eateries, dhabas and warehouses on Kanpur road. They said service lanes should be encroachment free alongside these highways so that regular traffic keeps moving even during rush of heavy vehicles at night. Officials were asked to ensure that these service lanes do not turn into parking lots for local shopkeepers and commuters.
Taking serious note of traffic chaos on Lucknow-Kanpur road, the state government had on Sunday, had removed Lucknow commissioner of police DK Thakur and assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Krishna Nagar, Pawan Gautam, and suspended inspector of Banthra, AK Sonkar.
-
ATS arrests suspected Dawood gang member
Mumbai A 47-year-old gang member of underworld fugitive Dawood Ibrahim and his brother Anees Ibrahim was arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad in connection with a terror funding case. The agency claimed that the accused, Parvez Zuber Vaid Memon, was allegedly providing funds to gang members in India for terrorist activities. ATS has registered a case against Anees Ibrahim and his associate Memon on August 2 after they found Memon's involvement in financing terrorist activities.
-
Work on proposed new railway station in Chikhloli between Ambernath and Badlapur yet to start
Commuting to work daily is now a major hassle for the thousands of residents who booked homes in the fast-developing Chikhloli area between Ambernath and Badlapur despite being promised a new station here. Hundreds of residential complexes have come up in Chikhloli. With no railway station, residents are forced to travel to far away railway stations to commute to Thane or Mumbai for work. Most developers had sold flats citing the advantage of this station.
-
Doctor held for trying to smuggle marijuana to Tihar Jail
Information was received on Wednesday from Tihar Jail officials about the recovery of tobacco and ganja (marijuana) from one inmate Vikas Jha and visiting dentist Dr Varun Goel, a senior police officer said. Goel had brought tobacco and ganja inside the jail and was handing over it to Jha and Tihar Jail officials noticed it. Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal said.
-
Angadia extortion: Five months later, police clueless about suspended DCP’s whereabouts
More than five months after the Angadia extortion case hit the headlines, police have made no headway in locating the prime accused - suspended deputy commissioner of police Saurabh Tripathi. The crime branch has issued a lookout circular against the absconding officer and even dispatched teams to his hometown in Uttar Pradesh multiple times. But Tripathi continues to remain off the radar. The crime intelligence unit of the crime branch is probing the matter.
-
Unidentified persons booked following death of crabs, fish in Uran
The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board has filed an FIR with reference to the pollution of Bhendkhal Creek in Uran leading to the death of several fish and crabs. The local fishing community and environmentalists have raised an alarm against some chemical tankers being washed with the creek water at Bhendkhal, NatConnect Foundation said. MPCB Sub-Regional Officer, Sachin Adkar, confirmed that an FIR against unidentified persons has been filed with the Uran police.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics