Ill-fated bus modified illegally to take in more passengers

LUCKNOW Illegal structural modifications in the ill-fated bus that met with an accident in the city on Monday have come under the scanner, with transport authorities confirming that the vehicle was altered in violation of norms. Preliminary accounts suggest the vehicle was moving at over 80 kmph at the time, police said. (Deepak Gupta/ HT Photo)

According to RTO (Enforcement) Prabhat Pandey, preliminary inspection revealed significant deviations from the seating plan certified by the transport department. “As per official records, the bus was passed with a capacity of 32 seats and 16 sleeper berths. However, during checking, it was found that the vehicle had 33 sleeper berths and only nine seating spaces,” he said.

Officials said the changes indicate that the bus had been modified illegally to accommodate more passengers than permitted.

The bus, bearing a Haryana registration number, was travelling from Ludhiana in Punjab to Darbhanga in Bihar with approximately 85 passengers on board when it lost control and overturned around 3 pm, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) South Zone Nipun Agarwal.

Transport department officials further found that the emergency exit at the rear of the bus had been blocked by an additional seat, raising serious safety concerns. Blocking emergency exits is a direct violation of motor vehicle safety norms and can hamper evacuation during accidents.

“An inspection team is examining the bus thoroughly. Action will be taken based on the final report,” Pandey added.

Authorities added that the remaining passengers were sent to their destination in a mini bus.