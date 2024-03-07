‘Imperfect’ body opinion pushing girls to depression: KGMU study

The overwhelming desire to have the perfect body is resulting in depression among adolescent girls, a study by the department of psychiatry, King George’s Medical University (KGMU), has revealed. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Dr Shambhavi Singh and Dr Shivendra Singh conducted the study ‘Perception of self and its effect on anxiety and depression among adolescent girls’, under Prof Sujita Kumar Kar.

The study included 200 adolescent girls, and the study results suggested a significant number of teenagers develop negative perceptions about their own body, causing mental health issues. The study has been published in the Journal of Family Medicine and Mental Health.

The research team conducted detailed interviews with specialists assessing the mental health of 200 students from both public and private schools. About 73% of adolescents had negative perceptions, emphasising the need for screening to alleviate mental health issues. Also, 63.5% of students expressed extreme worry about their figures.

Prof Kar highlighted the necessity for increased awareness and counselling regarding the mental health of adolescents in a country where 20% of the population comprises teenagers.

He said parents and educators play a vital role in inspiring adolescents, urging them to focus on recognising and focusing on strengths of young people.