Improve DIKSHA App usage in Uttar Pradesh: DG School Edu to BSAs
The DIKSHA (Digital Infrastructure for Knowledge Sharing) portal/app is still not being used by all the teachers/children/parents of government and private schools in Uttar Pradesh.
This came to light in a review done by the state’s basic education department.
Now, it has been decided that efforts will be made to encourage teachers, students and parents to make use of the Diksha app from this academic session.
Director general school education, Vijay Kiran Anand in a letter to all the Basic Shiksha Adhikaris (BSAs), has stressed the need to ensure that teachers, students and parents to make maximum use of the Diksha app for better learning outcomes.
BSAs have been directed to organise ‘interactive sessions’ with teachers/children/parents to understand the challenges being faced in the adoption of Diksha App and Read Along App.
Teachers and headmasters are to be tasked with creating awareness volunteers at the village level for the purpose. “Through Diksha app, an additional digital learning material has been made available for the use of teachers and children, so that classroom teaching can be made interesting and effective. About 6500 contents related to 77 ETB (Energized Textbooks) up to class 1-8 are available by the Basic Education Department by adopting Diksha,” Anand said in his letter.
“Using the DIKSHA app, the digital content related to the desired topic of all classes and subjects can be accessed free of cost by the children by scanning the printed QR code in the textbooks,” he added.
He said those children or parents, not connected yet to the updated Diksha App, should download it.
He said, teacher should encourage the students and parents to promote the application.
Unsold flats reduce in NCR as relators keep away from new projects, says report
An increase in sale of residential units and a conscious decision by developers to regulate new projects has led to a 16% decline in unsold housing stock between July 2021 and July 2022 in the National Capital Region, a report by a private consultancy, Anarock, has said.
14,461 khataraas removed from city roads in four months
Mumbai: In order to de-clog the streets and ensure free flow of traffic, as many as 14,461 abandoned vehicles (khataraas) were removed from the city roads in the past four months by the Mumbai traffic police. The 14,461 vehicles, which include two-wheelers, auto-rickshaws and four-wheelers, were removed from March 6 to July 2.
City got 212% more rain than normal this week
Between July 1 and July 6 this year, the city received 634.3mm of rain. Firstly, it is more than twice the normal rainfall amount for those six days, which stands at 203.6mm, per India Meteorological Department data. That's 212% more rain received by Mumbai this week than it normally should. Secondly, 634.3mm of rain is a large chunk of the total seasonal rainfall received by the city this monsoon.
Chemist arrested for illegal sale of kits to end pregnancy
A team from the chief minister's flying squad, the Food and Drugs Administration and the health department jointly raided a chemist shop in Sohna on Tuesday and arrested the shop owner for allegedly selling medical kits for abortion illegally. Officials said the shop owner, identified as Nafiz (known by Nafiz's first name), was also found supplying the kits to quacks in the area. Police said Nafiz was caught with five medical termination of pregnancy kits.
VHP worker files complaint against Rahul
A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed reports of a high court judge receiving threats for his remarks against the Anti-Corruption Bureau in Karnataka and shared a video of the part of court proceedings during which the judge had said he was threatened with transfer, a Vishwa Hindu Parishad worker on Wednesday complained to the registrar general of the Karnataka high court (HC).
