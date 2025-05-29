Improving healthcare in UP govt hosps: Facility heads instructed to take rounds, click picture & upload

Heads of all government hospitals have been directed to take rounds of wards before OPD starts in the morning and in the evening, interact with patients, check the quality of food being served, and check the functioning of services at all counters on the hospital campus. For representation only (HT FIle Photo)

In a letter issued by principal secretary, medical and health, Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma, to all chief medical superintendents of government hospitals, the doctors have been instructed, “To click pictures of rounds taken and upload the same on WhatsApp group.”

“For making patients comfortable in hospital and for a better image of the facility, it is significant that staff behaviour is good and services are provided. Speaking with a few patients will help understand their issues and they can be resolved too.”

Checking of patient care services is to be done regularly. Get the food supplied to patients tested by the Food Safety and Drug Administration (FDA) officials, the doctors have been told.

Check if the hospital staff is forcing patients to purchase medicines or any other consumable from outside stores, the letter instructs the hospital incharges.

During summer, functioning of air coolers and water coolers should be checked along with electrical fitting and wiring. During the rounds take supervisors of outsourcing agencies along, so that issues concerning them are resolved.

“If the hospital in-charge is not present, the next senior most doctors should take the round,” said Sen Sharma, who is also principal secretary medical education.

Members of the Rogi Kalyan Samiti shall be included while on the rounds and their recommendations be forwarded to director-general, medical and health, or director, medical care via additional director, health, the letter instructs.