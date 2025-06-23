In hospital for cancer care, undertrial escapes police custody

A prisoner lodged in Saharanpur jail fled from the Meerut government medical college, where he was undergoing treatment for cancer, while under police watch. He was out of police bounds even three days later on Sunday. (For representation)

The undertrial inmate was in jail after he was charged with loot and murder. His escape has triggered a departmental crackdown.

The incident came to light after police personnel, deployed for the accused’s security, were found sleeping on duty. Sub-inspector Raj Kumar, head constables Devendra Kumar, Vinod Kumar and Aditya and constable Nitin Kumar were assigned to guard Musahid, who hails from Saharanpur. Primary investigation revealed that the cops on duty dozed off during the night, leaving the accused unattended. When the S-I woke up in the middle of the night, he found the prisoner missing from his hospital bed.

Rather than immediately reporting the incident, the officers allegedly tried to suppress the matter and began a discreet search. After several hours of failed attempts to locate the fugitive, they reported the matter to the medical police station in the wee hours of June 19.

Police registered a case and launched a formal search operation. Also, a case was filed against all five policemen responsible for the lapse. Saharanpur senior superintendent of police Rohit Singh Sajwan suspended the entire security team deployed at the hospital.

According to officials, Musahid, due to his deteriorating health, was brought to the Meerut medical college on March 24. He remained under medical care for nearly three months.

SP City Sahranpur Vyom Bindal said, “In the case of a prisoner’s escape, an FIR has been registered against five policemen and absconding prisoner under BNS section 261 (escape from confinement or custody negligently suffered by a public servant) and 262 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension). The five cops have also been suspended”.

Even SWAT and Special Operations Group (SOG) teams have been pressed into action to track down the absconding criminal.