In UP, Bharat Jodo Yatra to cover three districts of Meerut region

MEERUT Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra will enter Uttar Pradesh from New Delhi through the Loni border in Ghaziabad on January 3, 2023. It will cover three districts of Meerut region before re-entering Haryana’s Sonepat to reach its final destination - Srinagar in J&K.

The yatra’s route originally did not include UP, but was amended on people’s demand. Now, the yatra will go through three districts of western UP, said state coordinator of the yatra and former union minister Salman Khurshid and Congress party’s west UP president Naseemuddin Siddiqui, addressing media persons in Meerut on Tuesday.

Releasing the yatra route, both leaders shared that the journey would resume from January 3, after a nine-day break in Delhi. The Bharat Jodo Yatra arrived in Delhi on December 24, after covering a distance of 2,800 kms.

They said the yatra will resume from Loni town in Ghaziabad on January 3 and enter Mavikala village of UP’s Baghpat district the next day. There will be a night halt at Baraut town of the district. On January 5, it will resume from Ellam town in Shamli and pass through Kandhla, Kairana and Unchagaon in west UP. The yatra will then enter Haryana’s Sonepat on January 6.

Khurshid said the yatra would be given a “historic welcome” in UP, claiming that people, farmers, partymen and those who want to spread harmony would join the yatra in big numbers.

“All those who are concerned over the future of the country are associated with the yatra. People of UP have always actively contributed in such initiatives. Meerut is a land of the 1857 Revolution and we hope that people from the entire region would participate in the yatra in big numbers,” said the leaders.

They said that Rahul Gandhi had taken out the Bharat Jodo Yatra against inflation, unemployment and hatred. “The country would not run on the directions of Nagpur because it’s a country of ‘Ganga-Jamuni’ culture,” said the leaders, adding that Lord Ram should not be made an issue of debate.