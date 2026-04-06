Indian heroes were marginalised, invaders promoted in the past: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday accused Opposition parties of glorifying figures he described as “invaders,” and likened them to modern-day mafia elements, mentioning what he described as political opponents’ “soft corner” toward the historical figure, Syed Salar Masud Ghazi. He did not name any specific party. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at the golden jubilee celebrations of Bharatendu Natya Akademi in Lucknow on Sunday. (PTI PHOTO)

He claimed that those “who have now been made to bite the dust” share the same ideological roots.

The chief minister was addressing the gathering during the inauguration of the renovated Bharatendu Natya Akademi complex. He unveiled upgraded facilities, including two auditoriums refurbished at a cost of ₹22 crore. The event marked the beginning of the Akademi’s golden jubilee celebrations, featuring an eight-day national theatre festival with artists from across India.

The chief minister invoked the legacy of Maharaja Suheldev, the 11th-century king from Shravasti, highlighting his role in defeating Salar Masud about a thousand years ago.

He said such historical figures (like Maharaja Suheldev) should be widely recognised and celebrated, contrasting them with what he called a past tendency to portray “heroes as villains and villains as heroes.”

Adityanath also noted that sites historically associated with Salar Masud are now seeing reduced attention, while memorials dedicated to Maharaja Suheldev are drawing larger crowds.

He credited recent government initiatives, including those under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for restoring recognition to such figures.

He added that a grand memorial dedicated to Suheldev has now been constructed in Bahraich with the support of the central government.

He criticised what he described as a long-standing neglect of indigenous heroes, arguing that earlier narratives marginalised them while elevating figures who “attacked India’s cultural identity.”

According to him, this imbalance has had social consequences, influencing how generations perceive heroism and morality.

Adityanath urged artists and institutions to create more works based on indigenous historical figures, including Rani Avanti Bai, Uda Devi, Jhalkari Bai, and Raja Bijli Pasi. He suggested that plays, music, and performances centered on such personalities would help shape cultural awareness among younger generations.

He also touched upon the evolution of Indian cinema and media. Without naming individuals, he criticised a past phase where “professional criminals and mafia figures” were portrayed as heroes, claiming that such representations distorted societal values.

He asserted that contemporary cinema is gradually correcting itself by highlighting more positive and culturally rooted stories. As an example of cultural resonance, he cited the iconic television series Ramayan, calling it one of the most widely watched and culturally impactful shows globally.

The event also featured the release of the magazine “Rangbhed,” felicitation of artists and alumni, and performances including a staging of Anand Math.

Adityanath linked the play’s themes to governance, stating that sensitive leadership is crucial during crises, citing the government’s response during the COVID-19 lockdown.

He said during the 1921 famine, the British forced Indians to die of hunger, and the country’s population was left to battle the crisis on its own. But during Covid, when our workers returned, the government set up camps and ensured they received free rations to feed themselves and their families, he added.

The chief minister said, “Bankim Chandra linked national feelings in his writings. Today, Uttar Pradesh is waiting for such writers who could write about Maharaja Suheldev, warriors like Rani Lakshmi Bai, Uda Devi, Bijli Pasi, Jhalkari Bai etc.”

He said the artists should prepare dramas of at least two hours about such characters and the state will help present them in every school and in other states.